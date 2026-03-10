90 DAY FIANCÉ Michael and Angela are officially divorced: ‘Single Life, here I come!’

Michael and Angela are officially divorced!

Almost two years after 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem secretly filed for an annulment from her husband Michael Ilesanmi, the couple is finally divorced.

Michael broke the news earlier today on Instagram with a video of himself outside the Jeff Davis County Courthouse in Hazlehurst, Georgia. In the clip, Michael can be seen holding divorce paperwork as he joyfully announces he is no longer legally married to Angela.

“Yo fam!” Michael begins the video. “Finally! I’m divorced.” Michael holds up the divorce documents and declares: “Here’s the paperwork.”

Michael thanks everyone for their love and support throughout the process. In case you missed it, that support included people donating more than $50,000 to help Michael hire a divorce attorney after he found out about Angela’s annulment filing.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey,” Michael continues, “but I want to say thank you to everybody. God bless you all.”

In what might have been a joke, but maybe not, Michael declares: “Single Life, here I come!”

In the comments on Michael’s post, another 90 Day Fiancé star going through a difficult divorce chimed in. “Mine it’s coming soon!” Jasmine Piñeda wrote. “Let’s celebrate together 🥳🤩❤🙌 #freefromthedevil”

Court docket entries confirm that Judge Roger B. Lane signed the final judgment and decree of divorce on March 10, 2026. There was a settlement agreement filed, but details about the settlement are unknown at this time.

Congratulations to Michael! We sincerely wish him the best and hope he is finally able to completely move on from Angela.

UPDATE – ANGELA AND MICHAEL DIVORCE SETTLEMENT TERMS

Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz shared images from Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s divorce settlement on Instagram.

According to the settlement, Michael and Angela keep what they have and do not owe each other anything. Each retains his or her own property and accounts (savings, bank, retirement, etc.) and each pays for his or her own attorney in the divorce.

Michael is not seeking any spousal support.

There were a couple mildly interesting parts of the settlement agreement. The first seems to suggest that Michael team may have been worried about how Angela filed taxes. This paragraph protects Michael from financial liability if it turns out Angela owed more taxes than she paid:

The Plaintiff [Angela] agrees to indemnify and hold the Defendant [Michael] harmless from any claims, assessments, liability or loss whatsoever imposed by any state government or by the federal government on account of any income tax liability assessed against the parties in connection with any income tax returns which may have been jointly filed by the Plaintiff and Defendant, if an audit review of said return reveals that the Plaintiff failed to pay the required amount of taxes on her income.

The second mildly interesting part of the settlement is a portion that leaves open the possibility of legal action in regards to “assault, battery, coercive control or interference with immigration status or documents.”

MUTUAL RELEASE: Except as otherwise provided herein, each party has released and discharged, and by this Agreement does for herself or himself, and her or his heirs, legal representatives, executors, administrators and assigns, release and discharge the other party from all causes of action, claims, rights or demands whatsoever, in law or equity, which either of the parties ever had or now have against the other of the other’s estate, except and excluding any and all cause or causes of action of divorce, if any. Notwithstanding the foregoing, this release shall not apply to claims arising from assault, battery, coercive control or interference with immigration status or documents. This paragraph shall not preclude future enforcement actions relating to enforcement of this Agreement or any tort claims that may arise in the future involving intentional misconduct. The intent of this Settlement Agreement is that the Defendant will not petition for support of and from the Plaintiff herein at any time in the future.

The documents from Kiki and Kibbitz:

MICHAEL AND ANGELA DIVORCE TIMELINE

Starcasm has covered Michael and Angela’s divorce extensively. We were the first site to report on Angela’s June, 2024 annulment filing, which might have been the only reason Michael was able to respond before the deadline. Since that initial story we’ve shared numerous updates, including LOTS of details from the filings in the case.

8/13/24 – Michael Ilesanmi starts GoFundMe for legal expenses to fight Angela's annulment

