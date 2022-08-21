After the 2 part Season, 9 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All special was filmed, Yve found out her husband Mohamed was texting another woman. The texts leaked to social media and you can read the texts in full here, as well as a summary of what was said. Now, Yve and Mohamed are addressing these explosive texts that could mean the end of their relationship.
Talking via video chat, Yve said that discovering the messages was “very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening. He chose to spend his time focused on starting on other relationships and engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in.”
Meanwhile, Mohamed, admitted that he had started talking to a woman online. He said that she was very nice and they were friends at first, but after two months of talking things “started to get bigger.”
In the texts, Mohamed outlined a plan to leave Yve after he got his green card. Yve discovered the texts when she asked to look at Mohamed’s phone and he let her.
Mohamed claims he is now trying to “make things right” with Yve. He says he has asked the woman he’s been talking to to stop texting him because he’s a married man.
“I know I did wrong,” Mohamed says. “All I can do now is say ‘I’m sorry’ to my wife and I promise her that will never happen again. I do love Yve and she doesn’t deserve that. I’m trying to fix it.” During his message Mohamed
Yve says she’s “appalled and shocked, and honestly, I don’t know what the future holds for us.”
Right before the first Tell-All aired last week Yve shared a Reel featuring her, Mohamed, and her friend on their trip to NYC to film the special. She already knew about the texts at that point.
The Reel with Mohamed has since been taken down, but Yve has continued to share footage of her trip to New York, including footage of her recording music. Will we have a track from Yve drop soon?
Yve’s entire Instagram feed seems to have been scrubbed of Mohamed, and she shared some cryptic memes suggesting that she’s going through a hard time and making big changes. One of the memes reads: “Queens don’t compete with hoes.”