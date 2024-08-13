90 DAY FIANCÉ Michael Ilesanmi starts GoFundMe for legal expenses to fight Angela’s annulment

Starcasm broke the news last week that 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem has filed for an annulment, hoping to make her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi null and void.

Angela filed for the annulment in Georgia on June 20, then served Michael via publication because she didn’t know where he was. According to Georgia law, Michael has 60 days after being served to file an answer.

90 Day Fiancé fans were concerned about Michael’s ability to fight the annulment, which could jeopardize his ability to remain in the United States. Despite sharing multiple positive social media posts after news of the annulment filing broke, Michael is now admitting he needs help.

Michael Ilesanmi starts GoFundMe

Michael Ilesanmi announced moments ago in Instagram that he has launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising money to pay for legal assistance.

“I could really use your help right now,” Michael captioned a photo of himself wearing a “GOD GOT ME” shirt. “I’m facing some unexpected legal expenses, and any support would mean the world to me. If you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Michael concludes his caption by asking his followers to see the link in his bio, which is a link to the crowd funding site. The goal for Michael’s GoFundMe campaign is currently set at $50,000.

“Hi I am Michael Ilesanmi from TLC’s TV show 90 Day Fiancé,” the campaign’s description begins. “I have been put in a situation where I unfortunately have to ask for help.”

Michael then seems to confirm that his main concern right now is the annulment. “Due to the recent legal filings by Angela against me I must seek legal advice,” he says. “I have obtained an attorney but the fees are expensive.”

More from Michael:

I have a legal battle to fight and that fight will be expensive. I am asking all my fans to help – whatever you can give I would deeply appreciate. I understand all of us are having hard times and I hate to ask others for money support but it seems like due to the legal actions brought against me I have to ask. Thank you all and God Bless. *THIS IS MY ONLY GOFUNDME PAGE – ANY OTHER PAGES ARE NOT ME*

Starcasm checked Jeff Davis Superior Court records at the time of publishing this article, and there is still no answer filed by Michael in the annulment case.

HERE IS ANOTHER LINK TO MICHAEL ILESANMI’S GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN.

UPDATE – Michael shared a video confirming the campaign is real, explaining why he felt he had to start it, and expressing his gratitude for the support.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










