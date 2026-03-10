Who Is Ivanna Ortiz? Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna’s Home Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after authorities say she fired multiple shots at the Los Angeles home of global music star Rihanna. Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the alarming incident, which occurred while the singer was reportedly inside the residence.

Police identified the suspect as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida. She was taken into custody on March 8, 2026, after allegedly firing multiple rounds toward Rihanna’s home in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles.

Ortiz has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on bail set at approximately $10.2 million, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting occurred around 1:15–1:20 p.m. on March 8, when a vehicle reportedly stopped across the street from Rihanna’s gated property. Investigators say the suspect fired multiple rounds—reportedly up to 10—from an AR-15-style rifle toward the home.

Some bullets struck the front gate and parts of the exterior, as well as a nearby vehicle on the property, but none penetrated the interior of the home.

Rihanna was reportedly inside the residence at the time with her kids, but no injuries were reported.

After the gunfire, the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white Tesla. Police tracked the vehicle and arrested Ortiz roughly 30 minutes later at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center, several miles away.

Investigators say officers recovered an assault-style rifle and shell casings from the vehicle during the arrest.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation. However, reports indicate Ortiz had posted bizarre or hostile comments about Rihanna on social media before the incident.

Some posts allegedly tagged the singer and demanded that she respond directly, while other videos reportedly included unusual claims about the star.

Investigators are reviewing those posts to determine whether the suspect intentionally targeted Rihanna.

Background and Investigation

Authorities say Ortiz has a prior criminal history in Florida, including domestic-violence-related cases dating back several years.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is continuing to investigate the incident. Officials are also reviewing surveillance footage and digital evidence as they try to establish a clear motive.

Rihanna and her representatives have not publicly commented on the shooting.