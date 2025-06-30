Angela Deem mentions Michael Ilesanmi fathering a child in the US, claims abuse in new court filing

In a new court filing, 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem claims she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi. Angela’s attorney also claims Michael had multiple paramours and “purportedly fathered a child by another woman while in the United States.”

The new filing is part of Angela’s attempt to have her marriage to Michael annulled. As Starcasm was the first to report, Angela filed for annulment in June of 2024. Michael launched a VERY successful GoFundMe and was able to quickly raise more than $50,000 to hire an attorney to fight the annulment.

Michael’s attorney later filed a counter complaint for divorce. That was followed by a motion to dismiss the annulment filed last month. In that filing, it was revealed Michael sent Angela more than $200,000 between 2018 and 2023. Angela confirmed this was true in her responses to a Request For Admissions.

DID MICHAEL ILESANMI COMMIT FRAUD?

Plaintiff [Angela] and Defendant [Michael] were “married” on January 27, 2020, in Lagos, Nigeria; however, the Defendant entered this marriage with the sole motive to gain entry into the United States and subsequently gain permanent residence status. Although the Plaintiff had romantic notions toward the Defendant, he did not truly reciprocate those genuine notions as directly evidenced by his behavior in February of 2024, when he abandoned the Plaintiff after having arrived on United States soil a mere sixty days after his arrival.

On Friday, Angela’s attorney filed a response attempting to argue an annulment was merited due to fraud committed by Michael. From the filing:

The filing argues that fraud can be grounds for divorce in Georgia, but the only two specific cases it cites are in regards to lying about already being married. Of course a marriage when one of the parties was already married would be legally void.

WAS MICHAEL ABUSIVE TOWARDS ANGELA?

90 Day Fiancé viewers witnessed numerous scenes of Angela being abusive towards Michael on Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After, and The Last Resort. However, she claims she was the real victim of abuse.

The Defendant purports to have endured verbal abuse and physical abuse at the hands of the Plaintiff when the true fact of the matter is that the Plaintiff was the victim of the Defendant’s tirades and multiple assaults. The Defendant further purports that the Plaintiff victimized him prior to his relocation to the United States which leads one to believe that, indeed, his sole motive and intent was to carry out the actions he planned which were to arrive in the United States and abandon the Plaintiff at his first opportunity.

While the Defendant purports to have suffered “egregious” examples of control and abuse, the suffering party is the Plaintiff. The Defendant has hit and slapped the Plaintiff about the head and face, and has grabbed her wrists so forcefully to have caused her skin to be torn and bloody.

Angela Deem stated in her Request For Admissions answers that many of the 90 Day Fiancé scenes in which she was verbally and physically abusive towards Michael were scripted by show producers. That argument is iterated in the new filing.

“Many interactions between the parties were scripted by the producers of 90 Day Fiancé,” it reads.

MICHAEL ILESANMI GOT A WOMAN PREGNANT IN THE US?

The new filing from Angela’s attorney also mentions Michael Ilesanmi “purportedly” getting a woman pregnant and welcoming a child after he arrived in the United States:

Defendant has purportedly fathered a child by another woman while in the United States, has had multiple female paramours, which he boldly touts on various social media platforms, and uses his knowledge of immigration law to coach other would-be romancers to prey on unsuspecting women in search of love and companionship.

There has been no confirmation Michael Ilesanmi has fathered a child with a woman after entering the United States.

WILL ANGELA DEEM BE ABLE TO GET AN ANNULMENT?

Angela Deem’s argument that there is legal grounds for an annulment seems weak at best. Michael’s attorney summed up the situation well in her filing last month, including a bit of snark directed at Angela:

Respondent [Michael] shows that the Petitioner [Angela] brought this action in bad faith. She has always known that the parties had a true and valid marriage. She has admitted that in television appearances, on You Tube, in her Complaint for Annulment (see Paragraph 3), and in her Responses to Respondent’s Requests for Admissions. She thought she could get over on the courts and get back at Respondent for leaving her with the complaint in this case because her effort at service of process was intended to be by publication and she thought her husband would not find out until she could publicly shame him with an annulment order. She had no idea that he would beat her to the punch and acknowledge service before she could even have her very first publication run.

In this case, the Petitioner’s entire claim for annulment contained a complete absence of justiciable issue of law such that there is no way this Court could have possibly accepted the position that the parties’ marriage was invalid. The marriage was far too long and had already been adjudicated as valid by the federal government which is certainly compelling enough to ensure that no state court could or should ever question the legitimacy of the parties’ marriage.

Furthermore, the Petitioner constantly proclaims that she is very bright woman, and certainly she is. She would have never been duped into marrying someone she did not want to be married to, especially when she was making so much money off of the television exposure that their union produced.

It’s hard to imagine Angela’s bid for an annulment being successful. I agree with Michael’s attorney in that it appears as though Angela filed for the annulment hoping Michael wouldn’t even find out about it until it was too late.

The annulment will likely be denied, and the couple will then move on to a conventional divorce.

Credit to Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz (or Kibbles and Bits as Angela likes to say in pretty much every one of her frustrated social media posts) for being the first to report on the latest filing.

