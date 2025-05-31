Angela Deem says 90 Day Fiancé scenes are scripted in annulment filing

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem Ilesanmi was required to admit or deny a long list of facts presented to her by Michale Ilesanmi‘s attorney as part of the couple’s annulment case.

Many of the facts were based on scenes from the numerous 90 Day Fiancé shows Angela and Michael have appeared on, and Angela denied many of those facts because she says the scenes were scripted.

IS 90 DAY FIANCÉ FAKE AND SCRIPTED?

Angela did not deny all of the facts based on scenes from the various 90 Day Fiancé shows. She admitted to throwing a drink in Michael’s face on Happily Ever After, without adding the caveat that it was scripted.

Angela also admitted she went to Nigeria and physically made an attempt to ‘destroy’ Respondent’s vehicle,” which I believe was something brought up on the show?

In addition to those two specific details, Angela also confirmed most of the facts abut the couple’s relationship — including the timeline, their legal marriage, and the fact that they had sex before and after they were married. (However, Angela states the couple did not have sex after Michael arrived in the US.)

ANGELA DEEMS SAYS THESE 90 DAY FIANCÉ SCENES WERE SCRIPTED

Angela denied most all of the facts presented that were based on scenes from the various 90 Day Fiancé shows she appeared on. In response to all of these denied “facts,” Angela’s provided the following response:

Petitioner denies the matter set forth in this request as this was a TLC-scripted scene and the Respondent is acutely aware this was a TLC-scripted scene.

Below is a list of facts based on 90 Day Fiancé scenes that Angela denied because she claims the scenes were scripted:

Admit that in February 2024, you chased Respondent up the stairs and attempted to back him up so he would fall over the two story banister as documented on the Season 8 Happily Ever After Tell All.

Admit you stated you were going to pull “your” visa from Respondent and send him home during the taping of the Season 8 (Part 5) Happily Ever After Tell All (air date 8/25/24).

Admit that during Season 8, EP 16, of Happily Ever After you threatened Respondent by stating, “I’m watching you.”

Admit during Season 8 EP 13-15 you on multiple times threatened to pull or stop Michael’s visa.

Admit you went to a business called One Stop IT (Information Technology) and asked an associate there to “track” and “hack” Michael’s phone in Nigeria so you could spy on his activity, as documented in Season 6 EP 9 of Happily Ever After (air date June 9, 2021).

Admit that you told Respondent in Season 8 EP 15 of Happily Ever After, “You can sleep in the bed tonight.”

Admit you shoved a cake violently into Respondent’s face.

Admit that you stated during the Happily Ever After Tell All (Part 5) that aired 08/25/2024 that the marriage between you and Respondent is over.

Admit that you stated during the Happily Ever After Tell All (Part 5) that aired 08/25/2024 you were going back home and hiring a lawyer.

Admit that you stated during the Happily Ever After Tell All (Part 5) that aired 08/25/2024 that you intended on sending Respondent back to Nigeria.

Admit you stated during the Happily Ever After Tell All ( Part 5) that aired 08/25/2024, that you were going to divorce Michael.

Admit that you stated during the Happily Ever After Tell All (Part 5) that aired 08/25/2024 you are going to cancel Michael’s immigration documents.

ANGELA DEEM’S FLAT DENIALS Angela denied a few alleged facts tied to the 90 Day Fiancé shows without claiming the scenes were scripted. Her response was simply: “Petitioner denies the matter set forth in this request.”

Here are those facts:

Admit that you stated Respondent “conned” you into marrying him during Season 6 EP 9 of Happily Ever After (air date June 9, 2021). Admit that you spit on the Respondent during an episode of one of the television shows while sitting in a restaurant with your family members present. Admit that you spit on Respondent.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









