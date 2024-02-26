Angela Deem’s husband Michael Ilesanmi missing since Friday

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem shocked her Tik Tok followers earlier today when she went live and revealed that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, has been missing since Friday.
“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved,” Angela said during her stream from her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia. “The police are involved. We can’t find him.”
Angela soon broke down into tears and stated, “I can’t do this.”
90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates and his husband Cody were with Angela at her house during the stream, and Cody took over the live when Angela got too emotional.
He directed viewers over to John’s YouTube channel where he was doing a live stream sharing everything they knew about Michael’s disappearance.
John explained that Michael went missing Friday afternoon. “Michael had just gotten here [around] Christmas time,” John began. “Angela’s not well,” he added, before providing a brief recap of the events on the day of Michael’s disappearance:
On Friday, Angela had went to the store to go pick up lunch for the kids. Michael was home, and when she got back, Michael was gone. And he’s been gone since then.
…Obviously, it was reported, and police had, like, a bulletin — you know, ‘Be on the lookout for him.’ And right before we got here this morning, police…had called Angela…and they said that they had elevated it to a missing person.
John said Michael’s disappearance was sent out statewide in Georgia.
Making Michael’s disappearance more concerning is that he didn’t appear to take anything with him — including a phone, passport, or other IDs. “Michael left EVERYTHING here,” John revealed. “The clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” he added.
“I’m not talking about, like, a Paul Staehle, like, in the Brazil wilderness gone. Like, just gone!”
John said there were security cameras that captured Michael walking away from the home. He also said there was a grandchild at the home at the time of Michael’s disappearance, but the child didn’t witness him leaving.
At the time of this post, John Yates is still on YouTube live. Here is a link:
A portion of Angela’s TikTok live was reposted on Instagram. Here’s that clip, in which you can see that Angela was very upset:
We will continue to monitor the story.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com