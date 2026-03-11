Mickey Rourke Evicted After Refusing $100,000 in Fan Donations

Actor Mickey Rourke has reportedly been evicted from his Los Angeles rental home after falling behind on rent.

The landlord, identified in court records as Eric T. Goldie, filed the eviction case after alleging that Rourke had accumulated roughly $59,100 in unpaid rent.

Rourke had previously been served a three-day notice in December 2025 demanding payment of the overdue rent or that he vacate the property. When no response was filed in court, the judge issued a default ruling that canceled the lease and returned possession of the home to the landlord.

A default judgment typically occurs when a defendant fails to appear or respond to legal proceedings, allowing the court to rule in favor of the plaintiff.

A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Rourke’s manager reportedly raised more than $100,000 from supporters hoping to help him cover the overdue rent and avoid losing the home. But Rourke stated he declined the money.

In a video posted to social media, the actor said he had not authorized the campaign and would not accept financial help from fans. He described the situation as humiliating and said he had too much pride to ask the public for money.

Following his statement, the fundraiser was paused, and donors were encouraged to request refunds.

Rourke, who gained renewed fame for his acclaimed performance in The Wrestler, has long had a turbulent relationship with both Hollywood and personal finances. After early success in films like 9½ Weeks and Angel Heart, his career slowed in the 1990s before staging a dramatic comeback in the late 2000s.

Sources quoted by Page Six described Rourke’s financial situation as “rich poor,” a term sometimes used to describe celebrities who occasionally earn large paychecks but struggle with long-term financial stability.

According to the source, Rourke is known to decline acting roles that do not meet his minimum pay rate, which reportedly sits around $200,000 per day.

While the actor has earned significant income during various points in his career, insiders suggested that lifestyle costs and irregular work have contributed to ongoing financial instability.

Rourke rose to prominence in the 1980s with roles in films such as Diner, 9½ Weeks, and Angel Heart. His career slowed during the 1990s before he stepped away from acting to pursue professional boxing.

He later made a widely praised comeback with the 2008 film The Wrestler, earning a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

