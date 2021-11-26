The father of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Nicole Nafziger continues to struggle, and once again finds himself in jail in Florida.
Tyler Nafziger was arrested after a traffic stop on November 15. He was eventually charged with felony cocaine possession, felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The police report from the arrest reveals that Tyler was driving a Pontiac G6 in Bradenton, Florida when he was pulled over “for an equipment violation, as well as the driver not being able to maintain its lane and driving up onto the curb multiple times.”
The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side and observed the male passenger “moving around” with his “hands between his legs.” The officer ordered the driver, Tyler Nafziger, to shut the vehicle off and get out.
As Tyler exited the car, “a dark blue glass smoking device fell onto the asphalt and broke into multiple pieces.” The officer ran Tyler’s information through dispatch and was informed that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in another Florida county. (Checking records in the other county, a warrant was issued for Tyler’s arrest due to a probation violation on November 9.)
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle. From the arrest report:
I located a glass crack stem, with a residual amount of burnt residue on it, a plastic tubular container containing multiple small white rocks; consistent with what I know through training and experience to be crack cocaine. A subsequent test of said substance ultimately tested positive to be crack cocaine, using a BPD issued field test kit and had a weight of 1g.
While further conducting a search of the defendants property, I located (1) one blue round pill stamped with the letter M on one side and the number thirty (30) on the other, located in his wallet and not in its prescription bottle. Using www.drugs.com to identify the pill, I discovered that the pill was a Oxycodone pill; which the defendant previously admitted to taking one earlier.
Tyler entered a plea of not guilty and is scheduled for arraignment on December 10. He is currently listed as being in custody and on hold — most likely due to the outstanding warrant.
Tyler Nafziger arrest timeline
On Before the 90 Days Tyler Nafziger offered to be the K-1 visa sponsor for Nichole Nafziger’s fiance Azan Tefou. Since filming for the show, Tyler has been arrested more than a dozen times. Most all of the arrests have been for theft or drug possession. Here is a timeline compiled from our previous posts, excluding his arrests for outstanding warrants due to probation violations or failures to appear:
October 21, 2019 – Tyler arrested for battery and possession of drug paraphernalia after an altercation with a woman at a gas station.
January 9, 2020 – Tyler arrested and charged with for Fentanyl possession and possession of a crack pipe.
April 5, 2020 – Tyler arrested and charged with petit theft after allegedly taking approximately $270 worth of clothing and “other unknown items” from a Goodwill donation bin.
May 12, 2020 – Tyler arrested and charged with shoplifting after allegedly walking out of a local grocery store with two 24-packs of Corona beer.
July 28, 2020 – Tyler arrested and charged with felony theft after walking out of a CVS with more than $750 worth of merchandise without paying.
September 6, 2020 – Tyler arrested again for allegedly stealing items from Goodwill donation bins.
May 15, 2021 – Tyler arrested and charged with felony retail theft after attempting to take more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a home improvement store.
September 7, 2021 – Tyler arrested for trespassing after visiting one of the home improvement stores he was barred from.
November 15, 2021 – Tyler arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over. The arresting officer found crack, Oxycodone and a crack pipe in the vehicle Tyler was driving.
Tyler has clearly fallen on some very hard times. I hope he has some sort of family or friends that can provide him some support — including a place to stay — to help him get out from under all the legal trouble and back on his feet.
