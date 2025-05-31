More exclusive details from Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s divorce

As part of the ongoing annulment/divorce proceedings for former 90 Day Fiancé couple Angela Deem Ilesanmi and Michael Ilesanmi, Angela was required to admit or deny a long list of facts presented to her by Michael’s attorney.

Many of the items included in the list were based on scenes from the numerous 90 Day Fiancé shows Angela and Michael have appeared on, and Angela denied most all of those facts by claiming the scenes were scripted. (Click the link for more details on those.)

The complete list includes more than 140 facts. We have gone through and highlighted the ones we believe will be of the most interest to 90 Day Fiancé fans.

ANGELA DEEM ADMISSIONS

Angela Deem admitted to the facts listed below on March 20.

Most all of the admissions were the boiler plate response: “Petitioner admits the matter set forth in this request.” If Angela’s admission included more, it is included.

Angela and Michael were married on January 27, 2020, in Lagos, Nigeria.

There was a legal wedding in the country of Nigeria.

Angela and Michael had sexual relations following the marriage in Nigeria.

Angela had sexual relations with Michael prior to the date of their marriage in Nigeria.

Angela and Michael had been involved in a multi-year relationship beginning in approximately 2017 before they married.

Angela is still contracted with TLC/Sharp Entertainment. [as of March 20, 2025]

Angela brought a taser with her during a trip to California to see her dentist in January 2024. [After an altercation, Michael told police that Angela used the taser on him.]

Angela and Michael sent money to each other before and after the marriage.

Michael sent Angela over $200,000.00 between 2018 and 2023.

Angela was aware of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise prior to contact with Michael.

Angela destroyed at least one of Michael’s cell phones during their relationship.

Angela worked in a prison in the past.

Angela has been to jail in the past.

Angela was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in the past.

Angela threw items at Michael.

Angela went to Nigeria and physically made an attempt to “destroy” Michael’s vehicle.

Angela and Michael opened a joint checking account after his arrival to the United States.

Angela makes money through Cameo. [Angela added: “and by way of further answer,

I may have one or two requests infrequently.]

Angela also makes money on TikTok, interviews, and with advertising endorsements, but she adds for each that “this request implies to purport some inflated valuation where none exists.”

ANGELA DEEM’S DENIALS

Below is a very long list of facts that Angela Deem denies. Her boiler plate response to most all of these is: “Petitioner denies the matter set forth in this request.” If there is additional text, it has been included.

Things that are NOT TRUE according to Angela:

Angela initiated the relationship with Michael.

Angela was the one who made the wedding proposal in this relationship.

Admit you were paid for shows that Respondent was not paid for because he did not

appear.

Angela started a business, corporation, LLC or Nonprofit organization to which Michael was not a beneficiary or partner.

Angela has financial accounts to which Michael is not aware.

The couple’s marital residence is owned with no balance to a lender.

Angela has purchased luxury/sports vehicles during the marriage.

During the marriage, January 27, 2020, to present, Angela purchased travel accommodations for people other than Michael.

During the marriage, January 27, 2020, to present, Angela spent money on any paramour.

Angela abandoned Michael in the middle of the road in West Hollywood, three to four hours from the hotel they were staying at in Los Angeles, during the morning hours after a night of clubbing in January 2024.

On or about, January 2024, Angela tasered Michael in the shoulder with a taser purposefully and willfully in an attempt to cause him bodily harm.

Angela stated multiple times you would send Michael back to Nigeria after he arrived in the United States.

Angela exploited Michael to stay on the 90 Day Fiancé show and any spin-

offs.

After Angela was married to Michael she had various paramours outside of the marriage.

Angela spent marital assets on other men.

Angela refused to send Michael money when he needed it.

Angela spent marital assets on multiple cosmetic surgeries.

Angela spent marital assets on jewelry with a value over $100.

Angela initiated the contact with Michael through Facebook on or around March 2017.

Angela kept Michael’s cell phone from him for periods during their relationship.

Angela destroyed Michael’s cell phone multiple times during the course of their relationship. [Angela did admit to destroying Michael’s cell phone on one occasion.]

Prior to 2019, Angela had a master lock on the bedroom door her mother stayed in at her house.

Angela locked her mother in the bedroom that she stayed in prior to 2019.

Angela encumbered, controlled, or took away Michael’s immigration documents, including his passport after he arrived in the United States.

Angela took into her possession and held Michael’s immigration documents, including his passport, on February 23, 2024.

On February 23, 2024, Angela took any or all of Michael’s documents relating to his immigration and residency in the United States, keeping in her possession, in an attempt to remove Michael’s agency.

Angela continues to have control over Michael’s passport.

[For the facts below involving Angela’s attorney, she added the following to her boiler plate denial response: “and by way of further answer, the Petitioner objects to this Request as being protected by attorney/client privilege.”]

On or around September 5, 2024, Angela were contacted via [attorney] C. Lewis Tippett regarding the return of Mr. Ilesanmi’s passport.

On or around September 5, 2024, Angela was contacted via C. Lewis Tippett regarding posting videos and images of herself holding the Michael’s passport and immigration documents on social media.

When confronted via counsel about being in possession of Michael’s passport and immigration documents in September of 2024, Angela denied she had been in possession of Mr. Ilesanmi’s passport and immigration documents.

When Angela was confronted via counsel about posting images of Michael’s passport and immigration documents on social media in September of 2024, she denied that she had done so.

Angela purposefully and willfully caused visa applications, filed on behalf of Michael, to be denied.

Angela hired John Yates to do social media posting for her.

On or near the day that Michael left her home, Angela and John Yates posted a YouTube video together wherein he stated that she hired him at approximately 1 hours and 45 minutes into the video. [Angela added: “I have never hired John Yates and I do not recall making this statement.”]

In the same YouTube video referenced above Angela showed her entire hand and admitted that it was her hands and fingers holding the passport as shown in Exhibit A. [Angela added: “I do not recall this action.]

Angela has exploited Respondent for financial gain.

Angela has continued to post social media videos regarding Michael and her desires to have his immigration status revoked.

Angela exploited Michael in a scheme to get a storyline on the 90 Day Fiancé television franchise.

Angela exploited Michael to gain fame.

Angela did not want Michael to ever come to the United States.

Angela physically abused Michael from 2018 until the last time that she saw him in her home in the State of Georgia.

Angela emotionally abused Michael throughout the relationship.

Admit that you wanted to have a GPS tracker or spying software put on Michael’s phone while he was in Nigeria so you could compile evidence against him.

Angela stalked Respondent through social media and/or his telecommunications.

Angela financially, mentally, verbally, and/or physically abused Michael. [Multiple facts combined.]

Angela said Michael has a “kid mind.”

Angela told Michael he is “slow” and “ret**ded.”

Angela called Michael a “scammer.”

Angela told Michael, “It’s all your fault I get upset.”

Angela was arrested for ASSAULT AND BATTERY in the past.

Angela humiliated Michael both publicly and in private.

Angela made Michael sleep on the couch and refused to let him sleep in her bed with her after he arrived in the United States. [Angela added: “and by way of further answer, the Respondent would produce multiple reasons why he preferred to sleep on the couch.”]

Angela kicked Michael out into the streets from their shared hotel rooms without a place for him to go.

Angela withheld sex from Michael as a punishment.

Angela made efforts to isolate Michael from his friends.

Angela made efforts to isolate Respondent from his fellow cast members (coworkers).

Angela isolated Respondent from free mobility after he arrived in the United States.

Angela instructed Michael not to work.

Angela discouraged Michael from having a presence on social media.

Angela refused to allow Michael to make money through his social media platforms.

Angela took control of Michael’s social media accounts.

Angela abandoned Michael on multiple occasions.

Angela believes that Michael’s immigration documents are her property.

Angela makes money from Appearances. [Angela added: “and by way of further answer,

I have not made any revenue from any appearance(s) in the past two or three years.”]

Angela currently does, or has in the past, make money or receive products and/or gifts from companies in exchange for her promotion or endorsement.

Angela receives money from endorsement deals or contracts.

Angela announced she is starting her own production company.

Angela has been arrested and charged with fraud in the past. [Angela added: “and by way of further answer, I assisted my elderly mother with rectifying a situation my elderly mother created.”]

Angela threatened Michael and his family.

Angela has stated that if she appears in any TLC shows in the future, she will require a clause that Michael is not to be hired by the network or appear on any of their shows. [Angela added: “and by way of further answer, the Petitioner has zero control with regard to the actions of a multinational television network.”]

Angela has publicly stated that she plans to stalk Michael in the State of

Texas. [Angela added: “and by way of further answer, the Petitioner has contacted the Respondent via telephonic device once for the sole purpose of his stepgranddaughter asking to speak to her step-grandfather as her tender age would not lend understanding to her of his abandonment of our family.”]

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









