90 DAY FIANCÉ Angela Deem files for annulment from Michael EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem is taking steps to end her marriage to co-star Michael Ilesanmi. Actually, she is taking steps to make it so the couple’s marriage never happened.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Angela Deem filed a Complaint for Annulment in June. The complaint was signed on June 17 and officially filed in Jeff Davis County, Georgia on June 20.

Can Angela get an annulment from Michael?

There are multiple reasons to qualify for an annulment in Georgia. The only one that seems to fit Angela and Michael’s situation is “one party was fraudulently misled into the marriage.”

Angela is clearly trying to argue that her marriage with Michael meets this requirement with her explanation for the grounds for the annulment:

The respondent fraudulently induced Petitioner into a marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States. After respondent abandoned the Petitioner, Petitioner discovered that the respondent was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce US citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.

Angela doesn’t know where Michael is

The annulment complaint was accompanied by an affidavit in which Angela affirms she is unable to serve Michael because she does not know where he is.

“A diligent search has been made, and the Respondent cannot be found within the State,” she states in the affidavit. “I do not know where the Respondent lives or where the Respondent can be found.”

More from the affidavit:

The petitioner [sic] is not from this country and I do not have contacts for his family in Nigeria. He abandoned the marital residence in Hazlehurst, and he has not contacted me. He only arrived in this country in December of 2023 so I do not have any information about his known associates.

Michael has 60 days to respond

Because Angela was unaware of Michael’s location, she asked to be allowed to serve Michael via publication. In other words, publicly announcing the annulment filing would meet the requirement of serving Michael with the complaint.

A judge signed an Order For Service By Publication on June 21 and it was officially filed on June 24. The actual date of the publication is left blank on the judge’s order, and there are no additional filings in the case.

According to the original motion, Michael is required to serve his answer “within sixty (60) days of the date of the first publication of notice.”

As mentioned, the date of the first publication of notice is not listed in the filings. If the order itself serves as notice, then Michael only has a couple weeks left in which to respond. 😬

