The manhunt continues for Michael Baltimore, a man who appeared multiple times on the popular TLC reality show 90 Day Fiance. Baltimore has been added to the U.S. Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted List as the main suspect in a May, 2021 shooting that left a barbershop co-worker (and 90 Day Fiance co-star) dead and another man injured.
If you know anything about Michael Baltimore’s whereabouts, please see the poster above (click to enlarge) for how to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.
For more information about the shooting and Michael Baltimore’s involvement, plus details about his appearances on 90 Day Fiance, below is an excerpt from our previous post:
According to multiple eye witnesses, Michael walked into GQ Barbershop with a handgun wearing camouflage and a mask. Kendell addressed Michael by name and attempted to flee. Michael reportedly shot him several times.
One of the witness was a man named Anthony White. Anthony also attempted to flee from the barbershop and was also shot by Michael. “White positively identified the gunman as Michael Baltimore,” reads the police report from the incident. “White stated he had known Baltimore since childhood and previously worked with Baltimore at the GQ Barbershop.”
Michael was arrested in November of 2019 and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly taking a 9mm pistol from a customer. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Michael was on parole at the time of his arrest after being released in December of 2017.
Michael Baltimore on 90 Day Fiance
90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Michael Baltimore and shooting victim Kendell Cook as the two barbers who informed Ashley Martson that her husband, Jay Smith, had sex with a woman in the barbershop bathroom during an episode of Happily Ever After.
Both men were featured on multiple episodes, including casual conversation scenes with Ashley’s ex-husband, Jay Smith. Here are a couple screen caps:
Soon after the shooting, Ashley shared a news article about the incident on Instagram. “I’m truly saddened to see this,” she wrote. “Praying hard for everyone involved. This is the barbershop who told me about Jay’s transgressions on 90 Day Fiance.”
In her next Instagram posts, Ashley shared screen caps of Jay’s barber Kendell Cook and wrote: “RIP Kendall” along with a breaking heart animated gif. (Ashley incorrectly spelled Kendall’s name with an “a” instead of two “e”s.)
Additional photos of Michael Baltimore:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com