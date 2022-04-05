Michael Baltimore, a barber featured often on 90 Day Fiance, is still at large after being named the main suspect in a May, 2021 shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.
There was previously a $7,000 reward offered for information leading to Michael’s capture, but the total potential reward amount has since risen to $17,000.
The U.S. Marshals Service issued a press release on January 19, 2022 announcing they are offering up to $5,000. The press release includes information on two other organizations offering rewards totaling up to $12,000.
Here is the press release, which mentions Michael’s appearances on 90 Day Fiance:
“The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a man wanted by the Carlisle Police Department and the Middle District of Pennsylvania for assault, homicide and parole violation charges.
“The total reward being offered now stands at $17,000 for information leading to the arrest of Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, whom the Marshals have labeled a Major Case.
“Baltimore is alleged to have shot to death Kendell Jerome Cook and injured another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle on May 22, 2021. Cook was the shop’s owner.
“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to $10,000, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000.
“Baltimore, who is also a barber and had worked for Cook until 2019, was featured in several episodes of the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé.
“Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
“Anyone with information on Baltimore’s location is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App, and tips may also be sent to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or 1 (855) 628-8477.”
According to multiple eye witnesses, Michael walked into GQ Barbershop with a handgun wearing camouflage and a mask. Kendell addressed Michael by name and attempted to flee. Michael reportedly shot him several times.
One of the witness was a man named Anthony White. Anthony also attempted to flee from the barbershop and was also shot by Michael. “White positively identified the gunman as Michael Baltimore,” reads the police report from the incident. “White stated he had known Baltimore since childhood and previously worked with Baltimore at the GQ Barbershop.”
Michael was arrested in November of 2019 and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly taking a 9mm pistol from a customer. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Michael was on parole at the time of his arrest after being released in December of 2017.
Michael Baltimore on 90 Day Fiance
90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Michael Baltimore and shooting victim Kendell Cook as the two barbers who informed Ashley Martson that her husband, Jay Smith, had sex with a woman in the barbershop bathroom during an episode of Happily Ever After.
Both men were featured on multiple episodes, including casual conversation scenes with Ashley’s ex-husband, Jay Smith. Here are a couple screen caps:
Soon after the shooting, Ashley shared a news article about the incident on Instagram. “I’m truly saddened to see this,” she wrote. “Praying hard for everyone involved. This is the barbershop who told me about Jay’s transgressions on 90 Day Fiance.”
In her next Instagram posts, Ashley shared screen caps of Jay’s barber Kendell Cook and wrote: “RIP Kendall” along with a breaking heart animated gif. (Ashley incorrectly spelled Kendall’s name with an “a” instead of two “e”s.)
Additional photos of Michael Baltimore:
