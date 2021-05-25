As we previously reported, a shooting at a Pennsylvania barbershop featured prominently of 90 Day Fiance left one dead and one critically wounded on Saturday. Police have since confirmed that the man shot and killed was GQ Barbershop owner Kendell Cook, who was featured in numerous scenes with 90 Day Fiance couple Jay Smith and Ashley Martson. Another barber who appeared often with Jay and Ashley is currently wanted by police as the main suspect in the shooting.
The surviving shooting victim, Anthony White, shared his account of the shooting with police. Another witness who was inside the barbershop at the time was also interviewed. From the criminal complaint:
Victim WHITE was found by CPD officers on the sidewalk along the apartment to the rear of the GQ Barbershop. WHITE stated a black male wearing a camouflage outfit, camouflage bucket hat and black mask entered the front door of the GQ Barbershop and fired shots at COOK. During an interview with Police on 5/23/2021 at 1404 hours, WHITE stated he attempted to flee out the rear door of the GQ Barbershop when he was shot by the gunman. WHITE positively identified the gunman as Michael BALTIMORE. WHITE stated he had known BALTIMORE since childhood and previously worked with Baltimore at the GQ Barbershop. WHITE stated he was certain the gunman was Michael BALTIMORE.
Witness, Kyle BRITTON, stated he was seated in a barber chair in front of COOK. BRITTON stated a black male entered the front door dressed in a camouflage outfit and was armed with a handgun. BRITTON stated [he] heard COOK state “Mike.” BRITTON stated COOK attempted the flee and the gunman fired several shots at COOK who fell to the floor. BRITTON stated he fled out the front door of the Barbershop. BRITTON positively identified the gunman as Michael BALTIMORE who BRITTON had known for years. BRITTON stated the gunman physically matched BALTIMORE and had a similar gait as BALTIMORE.
Fans of the show will remember Michael Baltimore as the man who revealed to Ashley that Jay had sex with another woman in the bathroom of the barbershop.
According to the criminal complaint, Michael faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person.
It appears that at the time of this post, Michael Baltimore is still at large. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip online.
Michael was arrested in November of 2019 and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly taking a 9mm pistol from a customer. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Michael was on parole at the time of his arrest after being released in December of 2017.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com