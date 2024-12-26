2024 Duggar Christmas Bombshells

The Duggar family had an unprecedented Christmas in 2024 for a number of reasons. See the shocking ways the 19 Kids and Counting stars celebrated the season…

Duggar Christmas Traditions

During the early years of the Duggar family Christmas was one of the times that their conservative values showed the most. Even though it is a Christian holiday, the fundamentalists still opted out of many traditions such as not acknowledging Santa Claus and not having a Christmas tree.

Focusing mainly on birth of Jesus, the fundie family would sit around in matching clothes and read scripture. There is also that infamous Duggar Christmas pageant…

Since 19 Kids and Counting was cancelled in 2015 following several unsavory allegations against eldest sibling Josh, the Duggars have evolved in their owns ways and most have now started new families with their own varying levels of strictness.

Many of the group met up at The Big House during Christmas 2024 and had what appeared to be a very unDuggar affair…

Christmas 2024 Duggar Bombshells

So many surprising things happened this Christmas with the Duggars we have to just dive right in: The Dillard’s were spotted reuniting with Jim Bob. Jill Dillard (Duggar) and her husband Derick have been on the outs with the patriarch after feuding over fair compensation for their time on reality TV. Jill’s ‘rebellion’ and subsequent tell-all memoir got them banned from The Big House.

The Dillards have mentioned numerous times that they have distanced themselves from certain ‘toxic’ family members and have even sought therapy to process her strict religious upbringing. While this is pure opinion… it doesn’t seem like the most loving reunion.

Next on the list is the party itself… yes, PARTY. The large gathering included a gigantic Christmas tree adorned with festive decorations and a visit from Santa Claus himself. Various Duggar family members have embraced these traditions in recent years, but Santa and Jim Bob together still seems like a jarring juxtaposition.

Credit: Instagram, Duggar Christmas Tree 2024 Credit: Instagram, Ivy Seewald with Santa

Possibly the biggest bombshell from the 2024 Duggar Christmas is the news that Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar are expecting their 3rd daughter in 2 years. While a Duggar baby announcement isn’t always news, it is pretty wild that there’s only mere months between each of their children.

(Plus we were all assuming it would be Jana with the announcement…)

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









