SISTER WIVES Nathanael Richard arrested for felony domestic assault

Nathanael Richard, a polygamist who appeared on Season 7 of Sister Wives, has been arrested for felony domestic assault. The arrest comes after both of Nathanael’s wives featured on the show left him.

NATHANAEL RICHARD ON SISTER WIVES

In the seventh season of Sister Wives, most of the Brown family took a road trip to Missouri to meet a non-Mormon plural family who based their polygamist beliefs on the Bible. The family that the Browns met are the Richards from a small town just outside of Springfield, Missouri.

Nathanael Richard is the husband. Rebecca is his first (and legal) wife. Rebecca is his second wife. At the time of filming, the trio had nine children — all of which were birthed by Rebecca.

Nathanael revealed he first considered polygamy when he wanted someone to cuddle with while his wife was cooking. After the cuddle buddy realization, Nathanael had a dream about Christina, who the Richards previously attended church with. Christina was very open to marrying the Richards and parenting their children. The rest is history.

The Richards had several memorable moments in the episode, which originally aired in 2014. One of which was when they introduced their children, who were trained to present themselves in a military-inspired lineup.

Another eyebrow-raising moment from the Richards occurred when the three adults revealed they shared the same bed. And there was also the Richard family tradition of every meal together starting with everyone taking their first bite at the exact same time.

NATHANAEL RICHARD ARREST DETAILS

Nathanael Richard was arrested in Greene County, Missouri on October 12, 2024. He was charged with a felony count of domestic assault in the third degree and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in the fourth degree.

The probable cause affidavit does not reveal the identity alleged victims of the assaults, referring to them as V1 and V2.

Here are the Nathanael Richard arrest details from the affidavit filed by the arresting police officer:

On October 12th, 2024 at approximately 1247 hours, I was dispatched to an address in Greene County, Missouri; reference an active domestic assault. Nathanael Richard was involved in an argument with [redacted], V1, while preparing a meal for the family. Nathanael grabbed hold of V1’s right wrist causing pain and attempted to take a kitchen knife out of her hand she was using to cut food. V2 arrived and Nathanael told her to leave. V2 is [redacted]. V2 refused and Nathanael placed his arms around V2’s waist forcing her backwards, V2 grabbed a cabinet to resist being forced away and Nathanael slammed her to the ground landing on top of her. [Witness 1] pulled Nathanael off of V2 and the fight ended. V2 said she felt pain in the moment, however, was not injured.

The felony assault charge is a result of Nathan allegedly pushing V2 to the ground. The misdemeanor assault charge stems from Nathanael allegedly grabbing V1 by the wrist.

The criminal complaint states both victims “were family or household members” because they “were persons who were related by blood or marriage” to the defendant.

The range of punishment for a class E felony is imprisonment in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term of years not less than one (1) year and not to exceed four (4) years; or by imprisonment for a special term not to exceed one (1) year in the county jail or other authorized penal institution; or by a fine not to exceed ten thousand dollars ($10,000); or by both imprisonment and a fine.

The warrant for Nathanael’s arrest lists his address as the home featured on Sister Wives, which was awarded to Rebecca in the couple’s divorce. (More on that below.)

Nathanael was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail.

The day after his arrest, Nathanael’s new wife, Tatyana Richard, posted his $5,000 bond and he was released. Nathanael was fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

At a court hearing in December, the court determined the GPS monitoring device was not a requirement and it was ordered to be removed.

Nathanael entered a not guilty plea to both charges and is due back in court in January.

NATHANAEL RICHARD DIVORCE DETAILS

Nathanael Richard’s wife, Rebecca Richard, filed for divorce in May of 2022. The couple had been married for 21 years at the time.

The divorce was finalized in June of 2023. Nathanael and Rebecca agreed to joint physical and joint legal custody of the couple’s seven minor children.

Rebecca was awarded the couple’s house, and that house would be the children’s primary residence. Nathanael was ordered to pay $1648 a month in child support.

Below are two interesting quotes from the divorce filings:

Petitioner testified there was no mental or physical health concerns of herself, the Respondent or the children. Petitioner offered no evidence as to any history of abuse of any individuals involved. Respondent offered no evidence or testimony as to this factor. The Court finds that there are no physical or mental health concerns, or issues of abuse that would effect [sic] a custody determination.

Petitioner testified that she was not allowed to work outside the home, leave the home unattended, or obtain further education for the duration of the approximately 23 year marriage and her sole role was to support her husband in the domestic role. Petitioner further testified that she was not valued or respected as an equal partner in the marriage. The Court finds that Petitioner is not financially able to pay an equalization payment to Respondent due to the fact that she has been denied the opportunity to obtain further education by Respondent and has only recently become employed in the workforce for $14.00/hour.

CHRISTINA LEFT NATHANAEL RICHARD TOO

Nathanael Richard’s second wife, Christina, also left him. The US Sun reported Christina had split from her husband and moved to Florida in a December, 2022 article. It’s unclear exactly when she left.

Christina’s last reference to Nathanael on her public Facebook feed is an image posted on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Earlier this year, Christina made several posts asking for money in an attempt to raise $2,000 so she could go on a mission trip to Uganda with her church.

Christina’s most recent public update was a video posted in April, at which point she had raised $600 of her goal.

NATHANAEL RICHARD MARRIES AGAIN

According to Facebook posts, Nathanael Richard married another woman named Tatyana just three months after his divorce was finalized. It’s unclear if Tatyana was part of a plural marriage with Rebecca and/or Christina.

Tatyana shared a post on Facebook in March of this year. The original post is in Spanish, but below is the translation:

Today we celebrated our 6 month wedding anniversary @ Amazing ASIA Buffet …. Thank you My Love…. I’m so lucky to have such a wonderful husband like you!. I thank God everyday for blessing me with you and I’m so grateful for all you do for us and our family! Thank you for a wonderful first six months and many more to come and hopefully until we’re at least 101 years or older if God blesses us to live that long. ♥️💋♥️💋♥️💋♥️💋♥️💋♥️💋♥️💋

Tatyana and Nathanael renewed their vows in August of this year.

Tatyana was married at least one time before and has at least one child, a daughter who turned 21 in April.

The paperwork for Nathanael’s bond includes an address for Tatyana, but it is the address of a church in Brighton, Missouri. The address listed for Nathanael is also the church.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









