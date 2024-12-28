|

90 DAY FIANCÉ Loren Allen married after Faith, divorced again EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Loren Allen married after dating Faith, divorced in December 2024

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Loren Allen wasted no time moving on from his ex-fiancée Faith. According to court records, Loren got married in Las Vegas less than two weeks after he returned from the Philippines.

Unfortunately for Loren, his second marriage was short lived. After filing a joint petition for dissolution of their marriage earlier this month, the couple’s divorce was granted five days later.

LOREN ALLEN SECOND MARRIAGE

Clark County marriage records indicate Loren and a person named Carlos filed for their marriage license on December 4, 2023.

In November of 2023, Loren posted a photo of his plane ticket back to the US on Facebook. The ticket had a date of November 28, which means Loren filed for a marriage license exactly one week after his return to the US.

Loren was married in Las Vegas on December 7, 2023, which was three days after getting the marriage license.

LOREN ALLEN’S FIRST MARRIAGE

The marriage was the second (that we know of) for Loren. As Starcasm previously reported, Loren married a woman in Washington on Halloween in 2011. Loren was 21 years old at the time, his bride was 19.

Loren’s first wife filed for divorce on December 30, 2013. It was finalized in October of 2015.

Loren and his first wife had two children together. During his time in the Philippines, Loren’s ex stated on social media that he was behind on his child support. Loren has since posted evidence that he has caught up.

WHO IS LOREN’S SECOND SPOUSE?

Loren’s second spouse appears to be a trans woman who currently lives in Las Vegas.

She is of Mexican descent and her Facebook page indicates she attended college in Mexico. It’s unclear if she was born in the United States or Mexico.

The marriage and divorce filings use her birth name, but she currently goes by a a different name on social media.

Multiple videos of Loren and his bride together can be found on her Facebook page, all of which appear to be from after their wedding.

90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days Loren

LOREN ALLEN DIVORCED AGAIN

Almost exactly one year after their marriage, Loren and his wife filed a joint petition for summary decree of divorce on December 12, 2024. The only reason listed in the filing is “the parties are incompatible.”

Loren signed the petition on the day it was filed. His spouse signed it three days earlier.

The filing indicates the couple share no children and there is no community property or debt to divide. Neither spouse asked for alimony.

The judge signed off on the final divorce decree on December 17, 2024.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


