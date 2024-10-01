Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is prosecuting Tiger King star Joshua Dial for domestic assault charges

At least one Duggar has a legitimate job… turns out Counting On star Derick Dillard is the district attorney in the domestic assault case against Tiger King‘s Joshua Dial.

Who is Joshua Dial?

Another star from the 2020 Netflix documentary Tiger King has found themselves in legal trouble. Fans know Joe Exotic, whom the true crime docu-series is based, is currently serving 22 years in federal prison for his role in a 2017 murder-for-hire scheme to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Joshua Dial, who was featured frequently throughout Tiger King, was Exotic’s campaign manager during his bid for Govenor in 2017. The partnership originally formed when Dial began handing out bumper stickers for Exotic’s write-in campaign for the presidency in 2016.

The pair initially bonded when Dial worked at the Walmart where Exotic bought his bullets…

While the two remained close for years, Dial recently told Oxygen.com that he was ‘done’ with Joe Exotic now that he has been delivered his sentence:

I have tried to move on, and I have been successful so far. I was given a new life and a second chance when I met my fiancée; I have no desire to bring any of that pain into my life.

Joshua Dial assault charges

Unfortunately, the Tiger King star didn’t quite move on. Joshua Dial is now facing charges of his own. Dial has been charged by The State of Oklahoma on 3 counts: 2 counts of DOMESTIC ABUSE – ASSAULT & BATTERY and 1 count of RESISTING AN OFFICER. This crime is considered to be at the ‘Misdemeanor‘ level.

On August 15th his bond was placed at $10,000. 5 days later on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Dial had his initial appearance in court. The case was set for MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITION DOCKET on September 23rd, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. before the honorable Judge Higgins.

While on the disposition docket, defendants must decide whether to plead guilty (or no contest) or go to trial. Starcasm has learned that Joshua Dial failed to appear at his hearing.

Derick Dillard district attorney

Coming out of left field, this story also involves a Duggar?! Counting On star Derick Dillard is the acting district attorney representing Oklahoma in its charges against Joshua Dial.

Jill Duggar‘s husband Derick currently works as an Assistant District Attorney with the State of Oklahoma, District 27 and is licensed to practice law in both Oklahoma and their home state of Arkansas.

Derick Dillard’s LinkedIn bio reads:

Derick Dillard is a practicing attorney, licensed in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Before going to law school, Derick worked in full-time Christian ministry for 5 years, serving in Asia, Central America, and the U.S. He also worked in management at the Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, as a tax accountant. Derick lives in Northwest Arkansas with his wife, Jill, and their 3 sons.

The defendant Joshua Dial has been ordered back to court on November 18th, 2024.

There is no doubt that his prosecutor will be present.

