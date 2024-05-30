Duggar relationship announcement! Is 19 Kids and Counting star Jason Duggar courting a Bates daughter?

Jason Duggar, star of 19 Kids and Counting, has just debuted a new relationship leaving fans with more questions than answers.
See why some fundie followers think his mystery girl is a Bates daughter…
Jason Duggar
Jason Duggar, 24, is the 12th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and the star of 19 kids and Counting since 2008. Even though “Jase” grew up with the same fundamentalist values that his siblings did, he has been seen as a bit of a rebel lately…
Not only has the “Rebel Duggar” been posting shirtless thirst traps on social media with his male friends, but Jason’s also been travelling all across the world… seemingly alone. The independent Duggar has sparked courtship rumors with several girls, though none of the rumors have actually stuck… until now!
Is there finally a Duggar Bates courtship?
A new Duggar courtship has been announced! On May 29, 2024 Jason Duggar posted three photos to Instagram showing him and a young lady embracing at the beach. As of right now, her identity remains a mystery.
The photos, along with the caption of a simple white heart, don’t tell us anything but Duggar fans are hard at work trying to figure out who the woman could be. It’s very possible that it might be a star of Bringing Up Bates!
Fundie followers have been anticipating a Bates/Duggar crossover courtship for decades and it could finally be happening. Addallee Bates just turned 18 in February and is of courtship age… could it be her?
In a photo Zach and Whitney Bates posted from the Duggar’s trip to Knoxville, Jason is standing close to both Ellie and Addee Bates. The hair and height appear to be a match.
Who is Addallee Bates?
Addallee Bates is the 15th child of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, stars of Bringing Up Bates. The family also has 19 children, similar to the Duggars, and are also Fundamentalist Christians.
In the “fundie community” the Bates are almost as famous as the crew from 19 Kids and Counting – Gil Bates sits on the Board of Directors for the Institute of Basic Life Principles, the religious “cult” started by Bill Gothard that both families follow.
Addallee, now 18, was born premature with complications that caused her breathing and heart to stop. Currently she wears hearing aids due to hearing loss. Most recently she was a bridesmaid at her brother Jackson’s wedding to Emerson Wells on October 14, 2023. She graduated from homeschool in 2024.
Kelly Jo has commented on her daughter courting for years. On Addee’s 16th birthday, Bates mother said “she’s growing up quickly, and it may not be long before we hear news that she’s in a relationship.”
There are a slew of both Duggars and Bates offering their excitement for the new courtship in the comments but there’s no identity reveal yet… so congratulations to Jason Duggar on his new relationship… whoever the heck it’s with!
