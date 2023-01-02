COUNTING ON Jeremiah, Hannah Duggar welcome baby while living in RV

Congratulations to former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah Weissmann!
The newlyweds welcomed a baby girl, but it’s their living arrangements that have fans questioning what these two are up to…
Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar
Featured in our article All the Duggar weddings fans have missed since Counting On was cancelled, this Duggar couple didn’t get the TLC treatment when it came to their wedding.
Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Weissman in March 2022, as can be seen in this highlight video by Gabenator Films.
The wedding was stunning and in true Duggar fashion, it wasn’t too much longer before the duo made another announcement.
Hannah Duggar announces pregnancy
Just months after their nuptials, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar mentioned an upcoming pregnancy on Instagram.
In an August 2022 post, Jer is seen grabbing Hannah’s visible baby bump, captioning the photo:
I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!
A few months later, the two came back to Instagram to reveal the gender.
In a dramatic explosion of pink, the Duggar’s declared that baby GIRL was on her way.
Duggar baby arrives early
Arriving on Christmas Day, Jeremiah Duggar posted this photo of his baby with the caption:
After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in
Brynley Noelle is Jeremiah’s first child with 26 year old Hannah Weissmann.
While many in the Duggar family tend to pick out biblical names, it seems this young couple simply went for southern and sweet.
Babycenter.com notes that the name Brynley is +197 in rank from 2021, meaning this Duggar name is currently trending.
Where do Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar live?
Not much about this story is unique so far… until you find out where this Duggar couple plans to raise their daughter.
Currently living in a mobile home, Jeremiah and his wife seem simply thrilled about their RV lifestyle.
In a YouTube video they go further into detail on their remodeling project. Looks like they plan to call the RV ‘Home Sweet Home’ for a long time.
