19 KIDS AND COUNTING Duggar miscarriages and pregnancy loss

The Duggar family famous from 19 Kids and Counting on TLC is known for how many children they birth, but how many babies have they lost?
Get all the Duggar miscarriage and pregnancy loss information below including quotes from Jessa Seewald, Jill Dillard and more…
The Duggars
The Duggar family is fundamentalist Christian and follow the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a conservative religious organization that promotes ‘traditional’ ideals. Because of this, the Duggars give their entire lives over to God – including the size of their families and when they have children.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stars of 19 Kids and Counting, initially attracted cameras because of their large family. The tradition of having supersized broods has been passed down to their children, many who marry when they are extremely young.
Duggar miscarriages
With so many babies being conceived amongst the Duggar women it is statistically impossible for there not to have been losses within the group. Today, nearly 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage.
5 Duggar women (that we know of) have suffered devastating miscarriages, and 2 have had stillbirths…
Jessa
Jessa Seewald, 31, has been very open about the loss of what would have been her 5rd baby at the time, and has gotten some press for the medical situation that ensued because of her tragedy. Because of the severity of her situation, Jessa underwent a D&C procedure, which many liken to an abortion – something the Duggars are vehemently opposed to.
Just waking up after the procedure (D&C) was over and just having this hollow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there. You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes or anything.
Jessa and Ben Seewald are currently parents to 5 children, welcoming their rainbow baby in 2023. The couple’s kid’s names are Spurgeon Elliott, Henry Wilberforce, Ivy Jane, Fern Elliana, and George Augustine.
Jill
Jill Dillard, 32, and husband Derick Dillard said goodbye to their third child, River Bliss Dillard, soon after finding out they were expecting him. Jill waited to announce that she had experienced this loss in 2021 until 4 months before giving birth to her 3rd son, Freddy.
Jill Dillard posted the emotional photo above with a caption saying they can’t wait to meet River ‘in heaven with Jesus.’ Jill and Derrick also have 2 other children, sons Israel and Samuel.
Jinger
Jinger Vuolo, 30, opened up about how she lost a baby after giving birth to her daughter Felicity Nicole in 2018. In unfortunate timing, Jinger and her husband Jeremy had just announced their pregnancy to their families.
We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, but they couldn’t find one. They did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby. It was very difficult for us, the timing. It was sudden, and we had just announced to our family and it hit us hard.
The Vuolo’s have since had their rainbow baby: another girl, named Evangeline Jo in 2020.
Lauren
Lauren Duggar is the wife to Josiah Duggar, one of the only male Duggar’s to publicly address pregnancy loss. Lauren has had a few miscarriages: one confirmed for sure with their first baby, which they named Asa.
Currently Josiah Duggar has 3 kids that we know about. After suffering a tragic miscarriage, daughter Bella Milagro was born on November 8, 2019. Another daughter was welcomed out of the spotlight, who many believe is named Daisy.
Josiah and Lauren are following the alphabet naming system, first miscarrying with baby Asa, and then giving birth to a baby named Bella. Since Daisy begins with D, there is an implication that they miscarried another child with a “C” name and that baby number 3 is likely to start with “E.”
Duggar pregnancy loss
Joy-Anna
Joy-Anna Forsyth, 26, is currently a mother to 3: Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner. In a sad announcement on social media in 2019 we learned that the Forsyth’s had suffered devastating pregnancy loss when she had a stillbirth with what would have been baby #2 at the time.
Joy-Anna Forsyth named her daughter Annabell Elise, who survived until the 20-week mark, the threshold for being considered stillborn.
Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.
Michelle
The child-loss story we heard about first before any of the Duggar children had their own was that of matriarch Michelle and Jubilee Shalom. Jubilee Shalom Duggar was stillborn on December 8, 2011.
Jubilee was actually the second child that Michelle has lost. A miscarriage of her 2nd conceived pregnancy caused Jim Bob and Michelle to forgo birth control from that moment on – resulting in 19 kids.
