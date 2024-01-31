In a tease for this Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the Florida beach wedding of Season 10 couple Ashley Campbell and Manuel Velez is threatened by a tropical storm and potential hurricane. Does the bad weather blow the couple’s wedding plans off course as Mother Nature seemingly joins everyone else in declaring the nuptials a bad idea?
Starcasm has obtained a copy of Ashley and Manuel’s marriage license, which confirms the couple did get married as planned near West Palm Beach. In a bit of a surprise, the license reveals the wedding was in September of 2022, which was 16 months ago!
Ashley and Manuel’s marriage license indicates the couple tied the knot on September 8, 2022. The ceremony took place on Singer Island, which is located northeast of West Palm Beach.
If you’re curious what the tropical storm and/or hurricane was that threatened to ruin Ashley and Manuel’s wedding, it appears to have been Hurricane Earl. On September 8, Hurricane Earl was a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.
Thankfully, Earl was still well away from the Florida coast at this point. The hurricane would turn north and approach New Foundland. Earl then headed northeast and dissipated without making landfall.
Ashley and Manuel appear to be one of three couples who filmed for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 over a year ago. Sophie Sierra (aka Sophie Cheshire) and Rob Warne filmed in 2022, and there are indications that Nikki Exotica and Igor (aka Justin) also filmed over a year ago. (It is also possible that Gino and Jasmine filmed the current season more than a year ago.)
Unbeknownst to 90 Day Fiancé fans at the time, Ashley and Manuel’s marriage was spoiled by their appearance at an event in New York City last year celebrating the show’s 10th season.
The event was in late September of 2023, which was a little more than a year after Ashley and Manuel were married. The two were featured in numerous photos from the event, and they were identified as “Manuel Velez and Ashley Velez.”
The photo linked above has since sparked pregnancy rumors as Ashley has her hand placed on her stomach in the picture. That rumor has not been confirmed.
SPOILER ALERT
Confirmation of Ashley and Manuel’s wedding is just the latest for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 couples. Last year, Starcasm exclusively confirmed the marriages of Devin and Nick, Clayton and Anali, and Sam and Citra. It has also been confirmed that Gino and Jasmine got married in Michigan in June of 2023.
California marriage records are difficult to obtain, and so far there has been no confirmation whether or not Sophie Sierra and Rob Warner got married. Normally, the couples appearing on the original 90 Day Fiancé show have already gone through the expensive K-1 visa process and pretty much 100% of them eventually get married.
However, Sophie doesn’t appear to be at risk of deportation without getting married, so she seems to have a lot more flexibility with her decision. She has been living in Austin, Texas for quite a while, and there were some recent photos/videos that seemed to show Rob was also there.
I thoroughly searched Sophie’s social media accounts (before 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premiered, and before Sophie changed from Sophie Cheshire to Sophie Sierra) and there was NO indication at all that Rob was with her in Texas, or that they were still together.
Of course, there is no confirmation that Nikki and Justin have gotten married. I’m still confused as to why they are on 90 Day Fiancé and not Before the 90 Days because Nikki mentions that Justin’s K-1 visa approval is still pending. (I have serious doubts that they actually applied, but that is purely the speculation of a long-time viewer.)
To check out all the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 weddings, including Ashley and Manuel’s, be sure to keep tuning in for new episodes airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC! you can also stream new episodes on Discovery+ and Max.
