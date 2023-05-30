19 Kids and Counting crew member says Duggar family intentions were “positive”

While the rest of the world is ready to tear the Duggar family apart, one crew member from 19 Kids and Counting says their intentions were nothing but “positive.”
19 Kids and Counting
The Duggar family has appeared on television for decades, most notably seen on their reality television series 19 Kids and Counting. The TLC series ran for 7 seasons beginning in 2008 and introduced us to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, along with their 19 children.
The show follows the mega-size family as they navigate the world as super conservative Christians who feel they have a mission to spread the word of their “Quiverfull movement” highlighted by the Institute of Basic Life Principles.
Though all the children are/were homeschooled and extremely sheltered, most of the adult Duggars have splintered off from the family’s strict rules in their own ways – such as the daughters rejecting modesty standards by wearing pants, and in some cases, even less apparel than that.
Shiny, Happy People
The Amazon Prime documentary Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which debuts June 2nd, 2023, is set to blow the lid off the Duggars and other conservative Christian families.
With Jill Dillard and Amy King participating, the docuseries plans to expose the IBLP and its harmful “cult-like” teachings.
The series description is as follows:
A limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.
Crew member speaks to DailyMail
While the world prepares to skewer the Duggars, at least one member of the crew from 19 Kids and Counting is painting the family in a different light.
As told to the DailyMail, an anonymous source says that they believe the reality stars had nothing but “positive” intentions.
‘This is actually why they didn’t want to interview me for the [docuseries]. They kept asking me a lot of questions like, “What did they do? Did they like sneak in and like, do weird stuff?” I was like, “No, not really. They were actually really nice.
They they fed us, they always made sure that we felt comfortable around the house. They made sure that their kids weren’t bothering us, and they made sure their kids were really polite to us … If at any time we weren’t comfortable with anything, they checked with us and made sure that we were taken care of. I feel the family’s intentions were always really positive.”
