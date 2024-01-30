One of Love After Lockup’s biggest stars is back behind bars in Ohio.
Derek Warner Jr., who made it all the way to TMZ thanks to his dramatic on- and off-screen drama with ex Monique Robinson, is currently incarcerated at the Lorain Correctional Institution.
According to VINE, Derek was taken into custody at LCI on January 18.
News of Derek’s return to prison apparently broke courtesy of Monique herself! She changed her Facebook profile photo to Derek’s latest mug shot photo on Friday.
The mug shot photo is from the Ohio Department of Corrections website, which doesn’t list any new charges for Derek. The only charges listed are his 2020 felony drug convictions.
“He’s in for a violation so his old charges are up there along with old info,” Monique wrote in the comments of her Facebook post.
Does this mean we might see Monique and Derek back on another season of Love After Lockup? Or maybe even Love During Lockup? “Derek fumbled me & the bag so it won’t happen again,” Monique wrote. “We had a good run though 😏.”
Another commenter suggested that Derek might return to WE tv and the Lockup franchise with someone other than Monique. “Good luck cause he’s banned 🙃,” Monique responded. She didn’t elaborate on why Derek has been banned.
On Sunday, Monique followed up with another Facebook post calling out Derek’s most recent bae, and also reminding everyone how much crazy drama followed Derek around!
You ‘with’ a man who robbed u blind of 85k, who stole your computer & who you can’t post bc of how embarrassed he is of you. You faked a whole marriage & bought fake rings JUST to post online cause you was too busy trying to ‘one up’ his ex 😂 sad, desperate, & delusional at its finest 🤦🏾♀️ You can’t make me mad about a mf I don’t want! Girl, go to hell!
Why is Derek Warner back in prison?
Monique mentioned that Derek is back in prison on a parole violation, but she didn’t provide any additional details.
I combed through multiple Ohio courts looking for new charges against Derek, or updates on his previous convictions, but I haven’t had any luck so far.
Love After Lockup fans may recall that Derek was arrested and charged with felonious assault (a second-degree felony) in March of 2023. According to Derek’s attorney, the assault charge stemmed from an altercation with another inmate while Derek was incarcerated in early 2021.
Starcasm obtained the criminal indictment from Derek’s assault charge and it confirmed that the incident took place in January of 2021.
Derek pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted aggravated assault (a fifth-degree felony) in May of 2023. It doesn’t appear that conviction triggered Derek’s parole as he was sentenced to one year of community control. He remained out of custody until earlier this month.
Starcasm will continue to look into Derek’s most recent incarceration and we will update if we are able to find out more information about what landed him back in prison.
On a seemingly unrelated note, Derek was sued by his former manager last year in civil court. According to the complaint, the former manager loaned Derek some money and bought him a plane ticket, and Derek never paid him back.
The complaint includes screen caps of alleged text message exchanges between Derek and “CJ.” Here are just a couple examples:
The case was heard in October of 2023, and Derek was a no show. As a result, the Plaintiff was awarded “$2,240.00 with interest at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of judgment plus costs” in a default judgment.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com