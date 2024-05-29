Which Reality TV stars were exposed in the Ashley Madison cheating scandal leak?

A Real Housewives‘ husband, a Duggar, and a resident of the Jersey Shore make three Reality TV stars exposed in the Ashley Madison data breach leak.
Read more about their salacious stories ripped right from the headlines, below…
Ashley Madison data breach
In July 2015, a hacker group called The Impact Team announced they had stolen the user data of AshleyMadison.com, a website billed for facilitating men with having extramarital affairs. Home addresses, credit card numbers and emails were recovered in the breach, proving over 2500 users involvement.
There were at least three Reality TV celebrities named in the Ashley Madison cheating scandal leak, and one is more wild than the next… proving that the best entertainment in life is unscripted.
The drama is currently being rehashed on the Netflix docu-series Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal.
Reality TV cheaters
Josh Taekman
Real Housewives of New York star Kristen Taekman’s husband admitted to having an account on the cheating website while the couple had been married for nine years. Though initially he denied the claims, Josh Taekman, CEO of EBOOST, ended up confessing to Us Weekly:
I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family. We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives.
Real Housewives of New York star Kristen Taekman’s husband admits to having an Ashley Madison account
The pair did seem to “move past this” because they are still married. Kristen Taekman was on RHONY for seasons 6 and 7, making an impact to the series after feuding with OG star Ramona Singer over #WineGate (iykyk…)
Jionni LaValle
Jionni LaValle is the husband of Jersey Shore icon Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and his involvement in the Ashley Madison scandal is a little gray: the reality stars never admitted he had an account. In fact, even though LaValle’s email was registered to the website, they both immediately released statements denying the claims.
Following the initial 2015 leak the couple lived apart, but they have since reconciled and now have three children together: Lorenzo Dominic, Giovanna Marie and Angelo James LaValle.
Currently Snooki stars on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation a new extension of the 2010’s classic Jersey Shore.
Josh Duggar
Saving the most infamous for last, Fundamentalist Christian and 19 Kids and Counting star Joshua Duggar was the first celebrity busted cheating with the help of Ashley Madison. Ironically this was just one in a chain of bombshells to come out about the now-imprisoned reality star.
Josh Duggar maintained a paid account on AshleyMadison.com while he was working for the Family Research Council, a conservative lobbying group in Washington, D.C. A slew of adult film actresses, including Danica Dillon, also claimed to have had sex with Josh and that he was aggressive in bed.
His wife, Anna Keller Duggar, took it on the chin and has stayed by his side ever since – including visiting him in jail while he serves a 12 year sentence for possessing inappropriate content of minors.
It doesn’t seem the Ashley Madison leak impacted reality stars that negatively seeing as how all three named in the data breach remained married to their partners!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com