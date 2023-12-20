Out of options, Josh Duggar petitions the United States Supreme Court

19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing inappropriate images and videos of minor children. Because of this he was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.
After having every appeal denied, Duggar is petitioning the highest court, the United States Supreme Court. Read the documents and see his argument below…
Joshua James Duggar, Applicant v. United States
Josh Duggar is the eldest child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Unfortunately for his family, Josh is also the most problematic – having been named in the Ashley Madison cheating scandal, as well as being found guilty of possessing inappropriate content of minors. Duggar is currently serving a 12.5 year prison sentence.
Duggar has appealed at every level of court along the way. Out of options, he is now petitioning Justice Kavanaugh with the United States Supreme Court.
Duggar appeals Supreme Court
Joshua Duggar and his lawyer Justin Keith Gelfand have maintained that the reality star was not given a fair trial, as, according to them, their alternative theories and evidence was not taken into consideration.
Petitioner, Joshua Duggar, respectfully applies to this Court for an order
extending the time in which to file his petition for a writ of certiorari* from December 27, 2023 until February 25, 2024, a period of 60 days.
*This is a request that the Supreme Court order a lower court to send up the record of the case for review.
According to the official petition viewable here, they are claiming inter alia.
4. Mr. Duggar’s case raises an important question, inter alia, concerning a
criminal defendant’s constitutional right to present a complete defense.
Josh’s argument against Caleb Williams
Josh is arguing that his associate Caleb Williams had access to the computers found compromised at Duggar’s car lot. The Duggar family also has been painting Williams as a nefarious character who has extensive tech knowledge that could have been used to override the Christian accountability software loaded on to the laptops.
Josh Duggar’s appeal shifts blame to Jana’s rumored ex Caleb Williams
Because Caleb wasn’t directly questioned during the Duggar trial, Joshua and his associates have been filing appeals against the decision at every turn. If his latest paperwork is granted, the Court will extend the current December 27, 2023 deadline until February 25, 2024 giving Duggar yet another chance to fight for a mistrial.
SCOTUS accepts less than 1% of petitions.
