RHONY Ramona’s daughter Avery Singer launches luxury party planning company BachBoss

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer’s daughter is all grown up! Avery Singer has cofounded her own company and it is the height of luxury!
Like Mother, like daughter
Avery Singer, 27, was featured on mom Ramona’s reality show RHONY throughout its 13 year run, but now she’s stepping out on her own and making quite the name for herself!
Singer, who graduated from the University of Virginia with a major in economics and minor in sociology, received her Bachelors degree with the graduating class of 2017.
Avery had been working on Wall Street until recently, but it looks like she’s ditching the crazy hustle and bustle for something much more decadent!
BachBoss
BachBoss is billed as a ‘luxury party planning concierge’ specializing in Bachelor and Bachelorette parties. For a fee, you can hire Avery Singer and co-founder Jolie Lauren Golub to plan the ultimate pre-wedding event!
Services they offer include Meal Planning both in and out, Accommodations, Transportation, Activities, Décor, and an On-Call Concierge, which is a planner on demand!
BachBoss posts its mission statement on their website, outlining exactly why you need their expertise:
BachBoss offers custom tailored travel experiences to reflect your group’s specific needs, interests, and budget. Forget about the tedious hours of researching, planning, and stressing over every detail — think of us as your go-to travel friends, helping you curate the perfect itinerary for your big weekend. Say goodbye to creating your own spreadsheets and leave the heavy lifting to us. We understand how overwhelming it can feel when trying to plan a group trip, but with us by your side, it’s easy!
Our services are designed to give you peace of mind. We can be as involved as you would like to curate an elevated and memorable bachelor or bachelorette party with a seamless process.
Ramona Singer couldn’t be more proud, the Real Housewives of New York star cant stop gushing about the business.
