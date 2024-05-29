90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns for its sixth season on July 1, 2024! The new season will include familiar faces like Staler and Dempsey as well as Shekinah and Sarper.
There will also be four new couples who are trying to make their relationships work in China, Iceland, Ireland, and Indonesia!
In the first preview trailer for the new season, viewers are able to catch a glimpse of all six couples from what will clearly be a VERY dramatic season! Below are re-posts of the trailer from Shabooty on X and Instagram:
NEW #90dayfiance #90dayfianceTHEOTHERWAY TRAILER… I had a feeling Statler and Shekinah were coming back!!! (credit: TLC/people) pic.twitter.com/qdmnePH8VE
The new season of The Other Way premieres Monday, July 1 at 8/7c on TLC.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 couples
As previously mentioned, the new season of The Other Way will feature six couples, including two returning couples and four new couples.
Below we have photos and brief bios for all of the couples, including brief synopses for what to expect from each! We will start with the new cast members, and will conclude with the returning cast.
Corona is from Pennsylvania, where she has been accepted into a prestigious midwifery program. However, she is considering leaving Pennsylvania behind to pursue her “Viking” Ingi, whom she met after a night of partying in Iceland.
The steamy romance cools quickly once Corona arrives in Iceland. Making matters worse, Corona struggles in her attempts to pursue a midwife career in a new country. Will she remain as one of only six black people in Iceland? 😉 Or will Corona return to the United States?
American Josh married his Chinese wife Lily after the two met on a language learning app.
Josh quits his job in South Carolina and moves to China to live with Lily, who owns her own business there. Will Lily’s business be enough to support both of them while Josh is unable to work? Or will financial and cultural tensions be too much for the couple?
In a bit of a The Other Way twist, James and Meitalia are a married couple living in the United States when filming begins!
However, Meitalia is dealing with health issues as well as homesickness. The couple decides to relocate to her home country of Indonesia, which will be difficult for James’ close family to accept.
Once the couple makes the move to Indonesia, things don’t improve. New challenges arise, including tension between James and Meitalia’s family as well as financial struggles.
Italian-American Joanne has secretly married her tattooed Irish hunk Sean, and now she plans to move to Ireland to pursue a happily ever after.
The transition from America to Ireland is made much more difficult because Joanne has two sons, who have yet to meet Sean in person! Will the boys approve of their new stepdad? Will Joanne and Sean’s long distance romance hold up under close quarters?
Statler and Dempsey are back! The two lady lovers are taking their romance on the road as they explore Europe while living in a van.
I don’t think 90 Day Fiancé fans need a preview trailer or this synopsis to know there is going to be A LOT of tension and drama (and poop?) when you have Statler living with someone else in a van! 😂
After her previous stint with her promiscuous bae Sarper in Turkey, Shekinah returned to the United States for three months. Now she’s headed back to Turkey as she and Sarper try to work through their numerous issues.
Making things more difficult for the couple is the fact that women from Sarper’s past are coming forward to talk to Shekinah. Will she be able to overcome his womanizing past?
