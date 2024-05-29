Unexpected couple Myrka Arriaga and Ethan Ybarra had a very acrimonious split. After more than a year in the courts, the two eventually finalized a custody agreement in regards to their daughter, Attalie, in April of 2023.
A few months before the custody agreement was reached, Myrka welcomed her second child — this time with her new man! The two appear to still be together and happy.
Ethan Ybarra update
Ethan has reportedly become a parent again as well, although the exact number of additional children is not clear. It looks to be between one and three.
The 21-year-old former reality star recently relocated to California where he is running a business called AtoZ Consulting.
“We are proud to announce that AtoZ is now looking forward to furthering its relationship in all industries,” the business’s Instagram bio boasts. The page doesn’t reveal any additional information about what topics AtoZ is able to consult on.
Based on the account’s feed, it appears AtoZ handles mostly real estate. However, the account’s stories include images of custom automotive jobs as well.
Ethan Ybarra arrested for robbery
One thing AtoZ may not be qualified to consult on is how to stay out of jail.
According to jail records, Ethan Ybarra was arrested in Modesto, California on April 6. He was charged with robbery and battery.
Starcasm has obtained the arrest report from the incident and can reveal exclusive details!
According to the report, police received a call from a local business about a strong arm robbery in progress just after 7PM. “Officers were dispatched to the report of a male attempting to take the tip jar located in the business.”
That’s right! Ethan was allegedly attempting to take a tip jar! The incident location on the police report is the address of a Modesto marijuana dispensary.
Ethan was arrested less than two miles away approximately an hour later.
The battery charge would imply Ethan “touched someone in a harmful or offensive manner,” as defined by the California statute. Luckily for Ethan, the report indicates the weapon he used was his hands.
Ethan posted his $75,000 bail and was arraigned on April 8. His next scheduled court hearing is July 11.
Ethan Ybarra issues cease and desist?
Unexpected Instagram page @tlcunexpectedgoodbadandugly posted about Ethan’s arrest on April 15.
Later the same day, @tlcunexpectedgoodbadandugly shared a photo of a cease and desist letter they allegedly received from Ethan:
In addition to the cease and desist letter, there were also alleged DMs between Ethan and the admin for the Instagram page that were later posted on Reddit:
Ethan thinks he’s so top notch celebrity 🤣
byu/Aware-Cellist-8451 inTLCUnexpected
In the alleged DM exchange, Ethan claims to have trademarked his name and believes that means people cannot post his name without permission. He uses Michael Jordan as an example.
My response is similar to the one Ethan receives in the purported DM exchange: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Starcasm reached out to @tlcunexpectedgoodbadandugly to confirm the DM exchange, but we have yet to hear back.
Rilah Ferrer responds to Ethan’s arrest and cease and desist letter
Ethan Ybarra’s Unexpected co-star Rilah Ferrer responded to the Instagram post about Ethan’s arrest. “He has doofy from scary movie energy,” she wrote.
Rilah returned to comment on the cease and desist letter post, and this time her response was a little more harsh.
“Tell his mom it’s time for him to get off her tit and take some responsibility,” Rilah wrote after another commenter suggested that Ethan’s mother wrote the letter. “If she did write this for him,” Rilah clarified.
