RHOBH Everything you need to know about Erika Jayne’s Vegas residency

Erika Jayne Girardi is hitting the strip! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just announced her Las Vegas residency and we have the scoop on how you can see it for yourself!
Erika Janye
Erika Jayne Girardi has been on the Bravo series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for 7 seasons. Since 2015, the performer has gone from ‘ice queen’ to simply, ‘queen.’
Last season during RHOBH a major storyline was Girardi’s surprise divorce from husband Tom. The lawyer had his shady business practices exposed, and kicked Erika to the curb during his downfall.
Erika Jayne is continuing to thrive despite it all. The ‘XXPEN$IVE’ singer is taking her famous stage show to Vegas with a huge announcement about her plans for a residency.
Bet it all on Blonde
Erika Jayne announced her Vegas residency earlier today, but we already have a LOT of details.
The performances will be at Mandalay Bay‘s famous House of Blues music hall, and the show promises to run from August 25 to December 16.
Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency kicks off on August 25 at Mandalay Bay and runs until December 16! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/r8lQ1ab9kN
— Chadwick (@ohchadwick) April 19, 2023
For those paying attention, fans immediately noticed that this concert experience coincides with the third annual BravoCon, the convention that gathers Bravo celebs and fans together for the ultimate party weekend.
(This year the event is scheduled for Las Vegas. Last year it was in New York City.)
Rumor has it Bet it all on Blonde is produced by the same people who put on Britney Spears residency… so hopefully this show goes slightly better for the Housewives performer.
Participants in the trafficking of Britney Spears are desperate. Trying to fill the void their victim left by forcing Meghan Trainor on us & now giving the thieving embezzler, Erika Jayne, a Vegas residency? #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/p8Gn4OBngL
— 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚛𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚖𝚢 𝚋𝚎𝚜𝚝 (@nycearthling) March 4, 2023
How to see Erika Jayne perform
If you’re in Las Vegas this year, either for BravoCon or just for a fun vacation, you’ll want to hit up Bet it all on Blonde.
Tickets go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10AM PT through Ticketmaster… the link is here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/erikajaynevegas
The footer notes mention that the performance is 21+, so the kids have to stay at home. If you’re willing to spend the big bucks, there are premium packages available, such as this top tier option:
Platinum Meet & Greet:
- Signed collectible merchandise item
- Exclusive “therapy session with Erika”- intimate gathering including Q&A, advice and gossip with Erika.
- Individual photo opportunity with Erika
- 2 premium drink tickets
- Pre-show photo op in front of the “Bet It All On Blonde” VIP backdrop to commemorate your night
- VIP entrance and dedicated check-in
In Erika’s words
Erika Jayne is grateful for the opportunity to entertain you, posting:
After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE. To anyone who’s ever told you that something isn’t possible, that you’re not good enough, or that they don’t believe in you – DREAMS DO COME TRUE.
We can’t wait to see what the Pretty Mess performer has in store! We can only imagine it will be equal parts glam and camp… just like the real housewife!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com