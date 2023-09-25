Isaac Plath baptized by dad, now ‘able to quit all my addictions’

It’s a full on family faith revival in Plathville! Less than a week after Moriah Plath was baptized by her dad Barry on an episode of Welcome To Plathville, her brother Isaac followed suit with his own baptism — and Barry did the honors once again.
While Moriah opted for a pond baptism, Isaac chose a swimming pool for his. The 17-year-old shared photos of the moment on Instagram:
“The Lord has done an amazing thing in my life and it all started when I accepted him as my personal Lord and savior!” Isaac wrote in the gallery caption. “God changed my heart and gave me new desires. I was able to quit all my addictions as I was struggling with it before!”
Isaac doesn’t share any details about the addictions he was struggling with. More from Isaac:
I strongly encourage those of you who are thinking about giving your lives to Christ to take the step of faith and put your trust in God! It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life 🙏
To those of you who already have I encourage y’all to keep trusting God and know that you’re not alone in this fight!! Thank y’all for all the love and support it’s very much appreciated.
Isaac’s sister Lydia shared her joy in the comments. “🥹 it was the sweetest and most powerful moment ever!!!!” Lydia wrote. “So excited to see what the Lord will do in and through your life! So happy and so proud of you little brother!❤️☺️”
Isaac replied to Lydia’s comment with two red heart emoji.
Isaac’s baptism is further evidence of the Plath family healing and putting themselves back together after their seismic implosion after debuting on TLC. And it appears as though Barry Plath is the center that is holding them together. Perhaps Barry will be able to mend fences with son Ethan as well? Only time will tell.
There’s no evidence of a camera crew being present at Isaac’s baptism, so I don’t believe we will be seeing it on a future season of Welcome To Plathville. Either way — Congratulations to Isaac! It sounds as though he is having some very serious struggles in his life, and I hope his recommitment to his faith will help him deal with those struggles.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com