Where in Minnesota did Olivia and Ethan Plath move to? PLATHVILLE

It was revealed in November that Welcome To Plathville couple Ethan and Olivia Plath were leaving the South behind and moving to Minnesota. Olivia confirmed that the Gopher State was their new home in early December.
“Cat’s out of the bag,” Olivia said in an Instagram story clip. “If you didn’t know, Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple weeks ago.”
“The past few weeks have been insane,” Olivia continued, “moving from Florida, trying to find an apartment, buying a new car, making this apartment look like a home.”
Neither Olivia nor Ethan have clarified exactly where in Minnesota they are currently living.
Ethan’s grandparents on his father’s side live in south central Minnesota, about an hour from downtown Minneapolis. But, it appears from the couple’s social media posts over the past ten months that they are living in a much more populated area.
Where in Minnesota do Olivia and Ethan Plath live?
Olivia mentions in her December Instagram story video that she and Ethan were “making this apartment look like a home.” Their social media photos also seem to show either an apartment or a condo.
Starcasm can confirm Olivia and Ethan Plath’s Minnesota apartment was located on the western outskirts of Minneapolis (as of March of this year). It is in Carver County and is roughly halfway between downtown Minneapolis and Ethan’s grandparents’ home in Glencoe.
The couple’s apartment number corresponds to a one bedroom, one bathroom floor plan with up to 723 square feet of living space.
According to the website for the apartment complex, Olivia and Ethan have access to a rooftop deck and a 24-hour fitness center.
The website also indicates that Olivia and Ethan Plath’s apartment will be available December 1, 2023 “starting at” $1,695 a month. That would line up with the couple’s moving timeline, assuming they signed a one-year lease.
