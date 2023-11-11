Congratulations are in order for Unexpected mom Jenna Ronan as she just welcomed her second child!
“Baby James Richard Della IV,” Jenna began her caption for an Instagram gallery featuring little James. “Luca says he is his baby Jim,” Jenna added.
Speaking of Luca, he could be seen with his new little brother and James’ dad, JJ Della, in one of the photos in the gallery:
Jenna’s mom Heather is included in the gallery, but Jenna’s dad Matt Ronan is missing. Grandad revealed on Facebook that he will be meeting his new grandson next week.
“Was my grandson born on the Marine Corps birthday?” Matt asked in a caption that went with a photo of Jenna and James. “Yes, yes, he was!!! Congratulations to Jenna, JJ and Mr Luca on the newest addition to the family, I can’t wait to meet James next week!!!”
If you’re curious how Jenna’s delivery went, the answer is super fast ‘n’ easy! “Baby James literally slipped right out lol in 1 minute,” she wrote to conclude her caption.
Jenna was asked in the comments how much James weighed. “6 pounds 14 oz,” she answered. “He’s a little guy.”
It was previously announced that Jenna will be returning for Unexpected Season 6 on TLC. There is no indication in Jenna’s gallery or caption that cameras were present in the delivery room, but that certainly doesn’t mean they weren’t there. I suppose we will all just have to wait and watch the new season to find out!
(No, we still don’t have a premiere date. However, there were reliable reports that the main thing producers were waiting on was the birth of James, so perhaps we will be getting an announcement soon?)
Jenna Ronan’s relationship and pregnancy timeline
The past two years have been quite the roller coaster for the 20-year-old reality star! The wild ride started in late 2021 when Jenna Ronan broke up with Luca’s dad, Aden Albright.
Jenna celebrated being single by getting a boob job in April of last year. It was right around this time that Jenna began dating JJ Della (aka James Richard Della III).
In June of 2022, Jenna’s mother, Heather, married a man named Jeff. The two tied the knot with a beautiful beach wedding in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jenna was not only present for the ceremony, but she was also a bridesmaid.
Jenna announced she was pregnant with her second child, her first with JJ Della, in April of 2023! A few weeks after that, the couple posted a gender reveal announcing Jenna was pregnant with another boy.
Jenna had her first baby shower in early October. Jenna’s future mother-in-law, Andrea, threw her another baby shower in late October. Below is a gallery from that shower.
Prior to the second baby shower, JJ proposed to Jenna with an elaborate beach proposal, complete with a “MARRY ME” light-up sign and rose petals.
Unexpected producers certainly have A LOT to work with as far as content to film for Jenna’s segments! And that doesn’t even include any drama that might have been going on!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com