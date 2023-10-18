It has been a CRAZY couple of years for 20-year-old Unexpected mom Jenna Ronan! The wild ride started in late 2021 when Jenna and Luca’s dad, Aden Albright, broke up.
In April of last year, Jenna celebrated her independence by getting a boob job. At some point around this time, Jenna began dating a new man, JJ Della.
In June of 2022, Jenna got a new stepdad as her mother, Heather, got married to a man named Jeff in a beautiful beach wedding in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jenna was a bridesmaid in the ceremony.
Fast forward to early April of 2023 when Jenna announced she was pregnant with her second child, her first with JJ Della! The pregnancy announcement was followed a few weeks later by a gender reveal announcing that Jenna was going to have another boy.
Earlier this month, Jenna had her baby shower. She still hadn’t officially announced her due date, but it was believed that she was getting close to being nine months pregnant.
Jenna Ronan is engaged!
On Tuesday night, Jenna and JJ took to social media to announce they are engaged!
In an Instagram photo gallery, it is revealed that JJ proposed at the beach. He had a large heart made of rose petals and the words “MARRY ME” in large, light-up metal letters. Jenna’s son Luca helped out as he delivered a red rose to the bride to be.
Here’s the Instagram gallery, followed by a Tik Tok from Jenna with brief video clips of the proposal:
Jenna, who was clearly still pregnant at the time of the proposal, showed off her rather large, heart-shaped diamond engagement ring:
Jenna’s dad, Matt Ronan, commented on the Instagram gallery post with his congratulations:
I simply couldn’t be happier! I wish you lots of love and loads of happiness in this new chapter of your life. I am so happy to see your faces full of excitement and joy. Congratulations and warmest wishes for engagement, Jennalee.
As Unexpected fans are likely aware, Jenna is notoriously a bit tight lipped on spilling details. That continues to be the case in terms of potential wedding dates. We have no additional information, other than the fact that Jenna and JJ are now engaged to be married.
Will there be a VERY quick shotgun wedding? Or will the couple wait until after baby number 2 arrives?
Speaking of baby number 2 arriving, it has been reported that Unexpected Season 6 is waiting to wrap up filming until after Jenna gives birth. As we previously reported, Jenna will be joining co-star Lilly Bennett and two new moms when the show returns.
