Unexpected mom Jenna Ronan has a new stepdad! Jenna’s mom Heather got married in a beach wedding ceremony on Wednesday!
Jenna made the wedding reveal in an Instagram story posted earlier today. The story included a photo of her mother Heather in her wedding dress and included the caption “Just married.” The photo also included Jenna wearing a bridesmaid dress and her son Luca looking quite dapper in a white dress shirt and dress pants!
The other bridesmaid is Jenna’s sister Alyssa. The best man was Jeff’s son. There was another bridesmaid as well, but I am unsure who she is.
Prior to the wedding reveal post, Jenna shared another Instagram story that was a brief video clip of her and Luca in their wedding attire. Here’s a screen cap from that post:
Jenna’s mom Heather married a man named Jeff in a beach ceremony on Wednesday, June 22. The ceremony was in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Vows were exchanged under a driftwood arch with red, white and pink roses. Heather’s bridal bouquet was matching with more red, white and pink roses. Shoes were officially optional.
Here’s a photo of Heather in her wedding dress that she shared on Facebook:
And another wedding photo with the bride and groom together:
It doesn’t appear as though Heather’s ex, Jenna’s dad Matt Ronan, was in attendance. It makes sense that he wouldn’t be invited, but I have to imagine producers did their best to make it happen! (Assuming Jenna will be back for another season.)
If Jenna does return for Unexpected Season 6, viewers will likely get to see the wedding and all of the behind-the-scenes drama that went into planning it. I certainly hope that is the case!
Congratulations once again to Heather and her husband Jeff. We sincerely wish them all the best!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com