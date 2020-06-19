Unexpected parents Laura Barron and Tylor Strawmyer seemed to be defying the odds as the only mom and dad from all three seasons of TLC’s popular teen pregnancy reality series to remain together. Unfortunately, it appears that the couple’s unlikely happily ever has ended.
The first indication came from Laura, who changed her Instagram bio to read “Single mama of ✌🏼 boys” earlier this week. On Thursday, Laura took to Facebook to share a very frustrated post that would seem to indicate that Tylor may already be out there swiping right. “Imagine going on a date 5 days after your gf/wife for 4.5 years leaves to try to fix things,” Laura wrote. “Disgusting.”
Tylor appeared to be responding to Laura’s post with this message on his Instagram story later that day: “There’s two sides to every story my friends. Positive vibes only.”
The apparent break up is just the latest in a roller coaster year for the young couple. In August of last year, Tylor graduated from Navy A school in Illinois. He and Laura, who was 28-weeks pregnant with their second child at the time, packed their bags and relocated with their son Lucas to San Diego so that Tylor could continue his training.
Laura gave birth to her second son, Leo Brian Strawmyer, on October 17. Leo joined big brother Lucas Andrew Barron-Strawmyer, who turned two in February.
In May, Laura surprised Tylor and her fans by revealing that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. Unfortunately, less than a month later, Laura announced that she lost the baby after suffering a miscarriage. The day after her miscarriage announcement, Laura shared a frustrated post revealing that she was filming again for TLC.
“The last thing I wanna be doing is filming for this f**king show,” Laura wrote, “but already signed the contract.”
Her post had many fans (and websites like Starcasm) speculating that Laura would be returning for Unexpected Season 4, but it was later revealed that producers were filming a catch-up special with the former moms.
Seasons 2 and 3 mom Chloe Mendoza later clarified in the comments section of our Instagram post about Laura’s potential return. “Omg I’ll just clear this up,” Chloe wrote. “The only people returning for season 4 are Tyra and Hailey one. Lexus, Laura, Emiley, Lilly and myself filmed a where are they now thing it’s only 1 episode.”
If we are to go by Laura’s Facebook post, it sounds as though she and Tylor broke up almost immediately after Laura filmed the update.
I’ve stated numerous times before on this site that I am a fan of Laura and Tylor’s and I was really pulling for them to make it as a family. News of an apparent break up is deeply saddening, especially since it appears as though the break up was anything but amicable.
I believe Laura is back in her home state of Indiana, so I am guessing she will be able to lean on her family for support.
