UNEXPECTED Bryce’s mom Connie arrested for biting Paw Paw Kevin in 2018 EXCLUSIVE

Unexpected mom Isabella Leal-Stone claims on the show that her boyfriend Bryce Palmer slapped her. She shared alleged text messages from Bryce in which he confirms the assault.

Isabella’s allegation of domestic violence against Bryce isn’t the first for his family.

CONNIE BIT PAW PAW KEVIN?

According to court records exclusively obtained by Starcasm, Bryce’s mother Connie was arrested in June of 2018 after she allegedly bit Paw Paw Kevin!

Connie’s charge was misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The indictment states that she did “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury” to her stepdad Kevin “by biting him on the arm.”

The charge against Connie was dismissed in August of 2019 after she completed a BIPP (Battering Intervention and Prevention Program) class. The dismissal also notes that the “victim did not want to prosecute” and there were “not other issues between these two parties.”

In between Connie’s arrest and the dismissal, her parents Kevin and Sue filed an Original Petition For Adoption Of A Child in regards to Bryce Palmer.

The petition was filed on May 9, 2019. On the same day, Connie signed a Mother’s Affidavit For Voluntary Relinquishment Of Parental Rights for Bryce.

The parent-child relationships between Bryce and both his mom and dad were terminated in July of 2019.

BRYCE PALMER’S DAD’S DV ARRESTS

Bryce Palmer’s dad also had a history of domestic violence.

According to court records, Bryce’s dad was arrested multiple times for assaulting family members. In March of 2007, he was convicted of assault against a family member causing bodily harm after he struck his stepdad with his hand.

Bryce’s dad faced the exact same charge in 2009 after he struck Connie with his hand. He was convicted later that year and sentenced to five years in prison. His lengthy sentence was due to the fact that he had multiple prior felony convictions, including drug possession and deadly conduct.

The prison sentence did nothing to deter Bryce’s dad from continuing his violent ways. In February of 2013, he was arrested again for assault with bodily injury to a family member after he allegedly struck his girlfriend (not Connie).

The girlfriend told police she was preparing dinner when Bryce’s dad demanded that she make him lunch. She refused and he backhanded her.

The girlfriend also told police of prior incidents, including one in which he choked her.

In January of 2014, Bryce’s dad was once again sentenced to five years in prison. It’s unclear when he was released.

Bryce’s dad passed away in February of 2021 at the age of 48.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com