Unexpected couple Laura Barron and Tylor Strawmyer have officially divorced. Tylor originally filed the paperwork in May of last year, and the Decree of Dissolution of Marriage was issued last week.
According to Indiana court records, Laura and Tylor reached a final agreement on February 9. The dissolution decree was issued a few weeks later on March 1. The former reality stars were married for just over three-and-a-half years after secretly marrying on July 28, 2018.
Laura and Tylor’s marriage was full of dramatic ups and downs, including two children and another pregnancy that ended prematurely due to a miscarriage. The couple appeared on Unexpected for just one season, but their relationship drama played out on social media — including Tylor allegedly getting another woman pregnant.
Laura recently posted a lengthy video on YouTube in which she shared updates on her life and reflections on her relationship with Tylor. She says that she and Tylor are sharing 50/50 custody of their two children, with each parent having them every other week.
Laura reveals that she has moved back in with her parents and is working full-time at a grocery store. Here are a couple Laura quotes from the video:
I just want to say divorce — getting out of this relationship and getting divorced — is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. I know divorce isn’t always a positive thing. I know it can be really heartbreaking and terrible for families, but for me, I have never felt more free and clear in the head…like I can be happy.
So I’m really excited for this new chapter in my life. I’m grateful for all the people that are in my life and that support me. It’s been a roller coaster, but I finally feel like I’m going back up. I always want what’s best for my kids, and for me, getting this divorce was the best option.
I would rather the kids have two separate homes than growing up seeing that toxic relationship, and fighting, and anger, and disloyalty, and dishonesty. They’re much better off not seeing — growing up and seeing that.
I want to raise my boys to be true men and know how to treat a woman, and if they grow up watching how I was treated, it would break my heart to see them older, doing that to another woman.
Ultimately, this is the best place I’ve been in since probably 2016. I finally feel happy and content.
Are Laura and/or Tylor Dating Anyone New?
Both Laura and Tylor shared relationship status updates on Valentine’s Day. Laura posted a gallery of images and captioned them by writing: “Swipe to see my valentine 🖤” In the final photo, Laura is seen holding a bottle of wine.
Tylor also shared a gallery of photos on Instagram on February 14, but his photos were of something other than a bottle of wine! They were his apparent new girlfriend, a young lady named Tiara. Here’s the gallery followed by Tylor’s Valentine’s Day message:
I found you when I wasn’t even looking and I believe that to be a sign. I can’t imagine what I’d be doing or where I’d be going if I hadn’t met you when I did. But I know for a fact that I am beyond blessed to call you mine. You are the most attitude filled, loving person I have ever had in my life and I can’t wait to see where we go and the adventures we will experience together. Its hard for me to put in words how much I love you besides passion. I am so passionate about everything when it comes to you. 0 to 100 so fast bc it involves you. Id run to the ends of the earth for you’re beautiful self.
I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to give you The Valentines Day you deserve but I promise you I will make it up. And this new journey you’ve decided to take on with me I can’t think uou enough for staying by my side through everything.
I love you ❤
Tiara replied in the comments: “You mean more to me than you know 💗 Happy Valentine’s Day sweets 😘”
I was quite vocal in my support for Tylor and Laura early on, but it seems clear that their relationship was very toxic. As a result, I feel I should say congratulations to them both on the divorce. Hopefully they will be able to move on with their lives while maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship.
If you missed out on how the Laura and Tylor relationship drama played out online over the years, you can click here for a full timeline up until the divorce filing.
