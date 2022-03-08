Love Off The Grid star Lindsay didn’t participate in “The Aftermath” special, so viewers didn’t get her take on the season, or updates on her life. Since the finale episode, the most asked question online is in regards to Lyndsay’s dog, Mahayla.
If you watched Love Off The Grid, then you know that Mahayla (pronounced ma-hay-uh and mis-spelled “Mahea” by producers) went missing one morning. “Last night, Mahayla was really sick,” Lyndsay explained. “She wasn’t drinking too much water. We noticed she was pretty lethargic, and we weren’t sure why. We leave the door open so the dogs can come in and out of the cabin, and for some reason she just wandered out, and I’m freaking out right now.”
Lyndsay eventually found Mahayla, but she was not doing well at all. With the help of the production crew, they drove the husky to an animal hospital in Grand Junction where Spence was waiting.
“Mahayla is staying overnight at the vet, but we still don’t have a clear prognosis,” Lyndsay said later in the episode. After the Season Finale wrapped, Discovery + added in a text update that “their dog, Mahea [sic], made a full recovery.” Viewers wanted more information.
“Just watched the show!” someone commented on Lyndsay’s Instagram. “How’s your dog? We saw she made a full recovery😍 Did they ever figure out what was wrong?”
“We think she ate something that made her sick,” Lyndsay answered. “No conclusive diagnosis, but she’s healthy and happy now!”
Lindsay and Spence filmed for the show roughly six months ago, and she provided a similar update on the diagnosis back in July. Unfortunately, the update accompanied a post about Lyndsay’s shepherd mix, Dobby, recovering from a broken leg. On a positive note, Lyndsay revealed in the post that she was accepted to the Colorado Mesa University Veterinary Technician Program!
Here’s the gallery followed by Lyndsay’s full caption:
Lyndsay Becoming A Vet Tech
“Becoming a Veterinary Technician couldn’t happen sooner. I was recently accepted to the Colorado Mesa University – Vet Tech Program & I start classes late January. I am honored to have been selected for this competitive 2 year school 🏥🐾📚
“Until then, alot of my time will go to nursing my shepherd mix Dobby who recently broke his leg (femur) & underwent surgery. Its been a stressful, heartwrenching experience. He has a long road to recovery & I carry him outside daily to relieve himself & constantly soothe & distract him from the pain/discomfort 💔🦴
“This vet emergency is the 2nd in a few months. My female husky Mahayla was also hospitalized in intensive care for a few days after getting very sick & dehydrated from what we believe was eating a diseased mouse 🐁🤢
“Combined these vet bills have totaled over $4,300 & its been financially devastating. If anyone would like to donate or send support, my Venmo is @ Lyndsay-McKeever, link in bio. Thank you 🙏❤
“Alternatively, I have a large guest room available in my family’s farmhouse in Palisade/Grand Junction. If you would like to escape to the beautiful wild desert of the Grand Valley for a few days, please reach out! You can borrow my mountain bike or OneWheel to explore the amazing trails, or I can take you on a magical @colorado.river.rickshaw pedicab tour along the Riverfront or to local wineries 🍷🚲🏜
“Lastly, I am so grateful for Grand View Animal Hospital who were able to take Dobby into care immediately & have surgery scheduled in record time. It was truly a miracle & blessing my sweet boy only waited 36 hours for his specialized surgery. Thank you from the bottom of my ❤🙏🐕
#doglife #doglove #dogmom #furbabies #accidentshappen #vetemergency #surgery #vetbills #veterinarian #veterinary #animalhospital #vetcare #vetlove #petsarefamily #furfamily #germanshepherd #germanshepherdpuppy #germanshepherdlovers #germanshepherdsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed”
Lyndsay’s Dog Daycare & Boarding House
Lyndsay mentions having “a large guest room available in my family’s farmhouse in Palisade/Grand Junction” in her caption above. I assume that is the location for her doggy daycare and boarding house that she currently has listed on Rover.com!
Here is a description of Lyndsayland from the listing:
5 acre fenced farmhouse paradise
Specializing in doggy daycare & dog boarding, my family welcomes your fur babies to our 5 acre fully fenced farmhouse property – dog paradise! 🚜🐾🌽
The yard is green, grassy & perfect for high energy, active dogs to get their zoomies out & play all day. We also have a large outdoor pool for swimming or cooling down in hot summers. Dogs will always be supervised while outside & welcome to free roam & lounge on furniture when inside. I look forward to caring for your pups like they are my own family 🏡🐾💞
I am an experienced pet-sitter, animal handler, rescue & foster dog mom available to care for your fur babies. I come from an animal loving home & have worked at pet stores, aquariums & farms since I was little. I have personal experience training active, high-energy young puppies in addition to caring for sensitive or elderly senior dogs. I am a responsible & trustworthy 33 year old professional excited to shower your beloved pooch with all my love & care while you are away. Please send me a message to coordinate petsitting, housesitting, overnight boarding, doggy daycare or dog walking. I look forward to working together 💜🐾
“Animals are the bridge between us & the beauty of all that is natural. They show us what’s missing in our lives, & how to love ourselves more completely & unconditionally. They connect us back to who we are, & to the purpose of why we’re here.” – ✏Trisha McCagh (Stories from the Animal Whisperer)
I work for myself and generally have an open, flexible schedule. I am often working from home online until my outdoor seasonal work picks up in the summer.
If you are visiting the Grand Junction area and looking for a memorable experience / bicycle nature adventure, please consider booking a @Colorado.River.Rickshaw pedicab tour along the Colorado Riverfront Trail. It would be a pleasure to be your local tour guide or look after your pooch while you enjoy all this Valley has to offer! 🏜🚲🏞
I live on & manage a clean, comfortable family farmhouse property & have 2 friendly dogs (+1 senior girl) your pup can socialize with. My German Shepherd mix, Dobby, is incredibly playful & would love to run, play tug-of-war, keep away, tag or chew sticks with other energetic pups. He is a great friend and buddy for any dog!
My wooly Siberian Husky girl, Mahayla, is very sweet, gentle and friendly. She likes to meet new pals then do her own thing.
My Mexican street dog mutt, Foxy, is a 10 year old senior with a reserved, mellow temperament. She typically lounges around but can be a grumpy grandma towards young pups still learning boundaries if they invade her personal bubble. She is enjoys the overall pack energy from afar in her safe spaces.
All my dogs have different personalities & your pup is sure to make a pal, appreciate the company or receive some pawsitive dog socialization 🤗🐕
At my home dogs are let out through the day for potty breaks & to run around until they are happy, tired & ready for couch cuddles, belly rubs, naps or dinners.
I welcome any & all friendly dogs to stay at the farm home, but am also happy to petsit your dogs from the comfort of their home (open to combination stays as well!). I can easily leave my dogs at my home or we can coordinate a meet & greet if you think one or more of my pups would be great company for yours. Let me know your preferences & we will come up with a specialized canine care plan to meet your personal needs 🐕❤
What Lyndsay would like to know about your pet:
Does your dog have:
– separation anxiety? (have they stayed overnight with other petsitters before? Do you know if they bark, whine or get stressed?)
– food aggression? (should I separate them in a different room for meals?)
– resource guarding? (do they share toys or sticks with others okay?)
– protective/guarding behavior? (do they bark or get aggressive/ nervous when new people come over or knock on the door, etc?)
– jealousy? (do they attach to their caregiver strongly & get aggressive if other dogs come over for cuddles, etc?)
– any other personality quirks?
Please let me know everything about your pup so I can create the best environment for them ❤
