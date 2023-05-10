UNEXPECTED Chloe Mendoza graduates from college at 21

We’d like to send out a spectacularly HUUUUGE congratulations to Unexpected mom Chloe Mendoza as she walked the stage moments ago to receive her diploma from Arizona State University!
The 21-year-old received her bachelor’s degree from ASU’s College of Health Solutions with a degree in Speech and Hearing Science. She will reportedly be pursuing a career as a speech pathologist.
Let me take a moment to put this in perspective for you. Chloe was 16 and pregnant in 2018. She turned 17 years old less than two weeks before giving birth to her daughter, Ava.
Ava’s dad was 18-year-old Max Schenzel, a teen with drug addiction issues who couldn’t manage to stay out of jail for more than a couple months at a time. Chloe would eventually break things off with Max, but not until after he had put her through A LOT of terrible things, including alleged abuse.
Single mom Chloe moved out on her own, got a job, and graduated ON TIME with a four-year degree from Arizona State University.
I’ve been a blogger covering pregnant teens on reality shows for more than 13 years. Chloe’s focus and hard work is perhaps the most inspiring example of a young mom overcoming several very huge obstacles — including having a child with a deadbeat dad — seemingly without skipping a beat in her life.
But, I’m just a blogger. Chloe’s mother, Jessica Bowman, did a much better job of expressing admiration for what Chloe has managed to accomplish before turning 22 in a series of Instagram stories posted last week:
I cannot even express how proud I am of you. Your ambition and dedication has never ceased to amaze me. I always knew you were strong and capable of doing anything you put your mind to and look at you now just finished with your last class for college and will be graduating next week with an amazing job opportunity lined up to be an SLPA. 👏👏👏
The last 4 years you have gone above and beyond by being a Full-time student, working a PT job, interning at an elementary school, all while living on your own and being a single mom. Let me tell you that just one of those is hard for most people, but you never let that stop you. You always pushed forward and kept working towards your goals no matter what life threw at you.
You have never had the easy path, but that is what makes all of this soo much more special. Things weren’t handed to you, and all of your past experiences will help you to succeed in life.
I am amazed everyday by you and I can’t wait to see what this next chapter of your life holds for you! Sky is the limit baby!!!! Now let’s get ready to Par-teyyyyy!!!! Can’t wait to celebrate you!
❤️💛VXoxo Mom, aka your #1 fan❤️💛 #ASUGraduate
CONGRATULATIONS again to Chloe! We look forward to sharing more positive updates in the years to come!
