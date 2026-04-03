UNEXPECTED Bella’s parents Falen and Kris divorced in 2016, remarried in 2021

Controversial Unexpected grandparents Falen Vaughn and Kris Vaughn recently revealed they broke up for a period of time before deciding to get back together.

“9 years ago, we decided to give it one more try not for our kids or anyone else, but for us,” Bella’s parents’ joint Instagram captioned an Instagram selfie on April 1. “And it ended up being the best decision we’ve ever made.”

More from Kris and Falen’s post:

All of our past mistakes didn’t define our future together. Instead, they helped shape the love, growth, and life we have now. When we got remarried in October 2021, our very first phone call was to my Mamaw, and she said, ‘It’s about time.’ ❤️ Then I called my parents, and my dad said, ‘I told you 20 years ago that you and Kris were soulmates.’ These past 9 years have truly been the best years of our lives.

KRIS AND FALEN VAUGHN DIVORCE DETAILS

Starcasm can confirm Falen filed for divorce in Oklahoma in April of 2016. The petition states the couple had been living separately since March of 2016 after getting married in June of 2004.

Falen states that “a condition of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility exists” between her and Kris. There are no specific reasons (such as abuse or infidelity) mentioned in the filing.

Falen asked for custody of their three children — oldest daughter Emileigh, Bella, and youngest daughter Alyssa. She said that Kris “should receive reasonable visitation with the minor children.”

In the petition, Falen initially asked for $750.00 a month in child support.

The final decree of dissolution of marriage for Falen and Kris was filed in July of 2016.

According to the decree, Falen was “awarded custody of the minor children, subject to reasonable visitation for [Kris] pursuant to the attached Visitation Schedule and visitation at all mutually agreeable times.” The filing adds that “neither party shall make derogatory comments about the other party in the presence of the children or allow others to do so.”

Kris and Falen agreed that he would pay her $300 per month in child support, which was a little less than the computation support amount of $370.26.

Kris got the couple’s home “subject to the debt thereon” and a 2008 pickup truck. Falen was “awarded the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.”

KRIS AND FALEN’S HOUSE FORECLOSURE

Less than six months after the Vaughns’ divorce was finalized, the bank foreclosed on the house. According to the foreclosure filing, the mortgage payments stopped in July of 2016 — the same month that the couple’s divorce was finalized.

The foreclosure went through and the property was sold at public auction in October of 2017.

KRIS AND FALEN VAUGHN REMARRIED IN 2021

Kris and Falen stated in their Instagram post that they decided to give their relationship another chance nine years ago. That would have been April of 2017 — roughly nine months after their divorce was finalized.

It would be more than four years later before Kris and Falen tied the knot again. According to public records, the couple filed for a marriage license in Arkansas in mid-October, 2021.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com