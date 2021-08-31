On August 24, 2021 Marrissa Cloutier, who has 2 million followers on TikTok was arrested and charged with a count of child neglect because her neighbors found her son alone crying in the yard. They called police, who arrived to an open front door of the residence. Marrissa was nowhere to be found.
According to the police report, police found her phone number in paperwork inside the home, and she told them she was six minutes away. She arrived with a bottle of Tide detergent, which is what she says she left home to get at 7-Eleven after she put her son to bed.
Marrissa had recently relocated from Colorado to Florida because of Internet stalkers and harassment. She didn’t know anyone in the area, which is why she says she had to leave her son alone to go shopping.
Police were suspicious of her story because the Tide bottle was half empty, and she was wearing full makeup and a black dress. They asked her for a receipt, but she said she did not have one as she had paid in cash. This would still produce a receipt even if she did pay in cash. They then asked her if she could be found on the 7-Eleven security footage if they looked.
At this point Marrissa told them that anxiety had made her lie. She said the Tide bottle had been in her trunk and was not new, that she had been at a friend’s house after putting her child to bed, and that she did have relatives nearby who could have watched him. She admitted that she had been “selfish” and “made a mistake.”
She was arrested and her mother came over to care for the boy while Marrissa was booked in jail.
She was released within hours of being charged. Her social media accounts are now on private, but she did briefly post a video acknowledging the situation, but not directly addressing it in anyway.
Lol ok Marrissa🤡 what else can you say about leaving ur child home alone and neighbors that don’t even know you finding him outside CRYING? Then trying to lie about it 😩 and blocking everyone that says anything about the situation pic.twitter.com/dXOEahsuoz
— allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021
“Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here and say that I do see your comments, I do see your concerns,” she says to start off her vague video. “I am not at all trying to avoid or hide the situation. For those of you who know how legal stuff works, legally I am only allowed to say so much regarding it, and I know there’s a lot of things being posted online that are very out of context, and very much untrue, so please do not believe everything that you will read on the Internet. I can’t really say much more. I just want to thank you so much for those who have supported me, and everything like that, and thank you guys.”
Marrissa has a court-date for September 27, 2021.
In October 2020, Marrissa, who also does Twitch and OnlyFans, had to change her original screen-name from Pokeprincxss to something else because Nintendo threatened to sue her over their trademark rights, and asked her to give them revenue she made from merchandise sales.