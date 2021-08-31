REALITY TEA – NeNe Leakes told a group of people at her Atlanta lounge about her husband Gregg Leakes dying at the couple’s Atlanta home. NeNe added that Gregg is “transitioning to the other side” and chided several customers who called NeNe “rude” when she didn’t come over to wish one of them a happy birthday
THE BLAST – Those rumors about Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones appear to have been put to rest by Van himself. The CNN anchor went on record calling the notion “absurd” — and, as a true good sport, Jones added that the story “was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her”
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Someone billing himself as a “royal expert” believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be “forgotten” within a decade
THE GIST – Netflix’s new original series The Chair is “a marvel” that manages to engage with “a number of charged, highly polarizing topics without aligning with any of them or ascribing ‘rightness’ to any particular side.” (Three hours is a pretty steep price to pay for academic drama, but the cast is great, as well)
DLISTED – Kevin Spacey? got cast in a new movie?? and that movie is currently filming him playing a part in scenes and stuff???
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Anna Cardwell, Mama June’s estranged daughter, says she’s “worried” that her mom’s relationship with a 24-year-old TikTok star might be motivated by that 24-year-old just wanting money. He grew up in a world obsessed with Mama June’s mistakes, many of them financial — of course this guy is in it for the money
LAINEY GOSSIP – “What a time to be Simu Liu,” star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Chinese-Canadian actor is popping up everywhere, and somehow “maintaining a level of enthusiasm you’d expect from someone who is taking on this kind of spotlight as his life, literally, is changing in real time, no exaggeration.”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story remake, is enjoying the three months until the movie’s release and inevitable whitewashing / colorism backlash. She’s in an amazing red dress on the cover of this month’s Town & Country
CELEBITCHY – Christy Carlson Romano made millions as a child star on Kim Possible and Even Stevens. Now she’s sharing the story of how she lost almost all of it — and almost lost her family to boot — as a cautionary tale for other child actors
JEZEBEL – After reading this article on the “weird underbelly of amusement parks” I’m pretty sure I’m never riding another roller coaster as long as I live
(Photo credit: Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail or Twitter.