A popular OnlyFans, Instagram, and TikTok creator Courtney Tailor (real name Courtney Taylor Clenney) has recently been arrested for murdering her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli on April 3, 2022.
She was arrested on August 10, 2022 in Hawaii where she was checked into rehab for substance abuse and PTSD treatment. She was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
On the day of Christian’s killing, Courtney called 911 and dispatchers could hear Christian in the background saying he was dying. Authorities arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. They interviewed Courtney at the time, but no arrests were made. At the time, the police judged that Courtney had killed Christian in self-defense of domestic violence, and they did not release her name because of this.
Her attorney Frank Prieto later identified Courtney as the unnamed woman. Their story is that Christian grabbed Courtney by the throat, so she stabbed him to save herself.
Chillingly, Courtney went live on social media before she stabbed Christian to death this past April. In the live, which was posted by TMZ, she discussed wanting to have at least one child in the next five years, maybe two. She says she also wants to have multiple houses and a “business” going on which she hopes won’t be OnlyFans. What Courtney did not envision was being in prison in the future.
A month before Courtney killed Christian she was caught on surveillance video being violent with him. In the video, Courtney is alone and hits the elevator aggressively. When Christian enters the elevator she starts attacking him by hitting his back and arms and grabbing his head. He tries to push her away during the attack, but doesn’t fight back.
Courtney and Christian had been dating for two years, on-and-off, in a “tumultuous” and “violent” relationship.
As of this writing, Courtney’s OnlyFans and TikTok accounts are taken down, but her Instagram account is still up.
—