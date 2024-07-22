90 DAY FIANCÉ Matt and Ana get married in Las Vegas!

Starcasm would like to send a HUGE congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 3 couple Matthew and Ana as the two were just married in Las Vegas!
Matt and Ana posted numerous photos and videos from their wedding day, which included Matt in a gray and black tuxedo and Ana in a beautiful white bridal gown with beaded collar.
Starcasm can exclusively confirm that Matt and Ana received their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 19. The license was returned and a marriage certificate was issued with a marriage date of July 21, 2024.
After their marriage ceremony, the newlyweds headed to the Flamingo Showroom to enjoy the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live show! Matt and Ana were still decked out in their wedding attire when they posed with some of the cast on stage:
It’s unclear if the marriage means that Ana was able to get a K-1 visa, or if she is currently in the US on another kind of visa and the two used the window of opportunity to get married in Sin City.
It’s also unknown if Matt and Ana were filming their nuptials for an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé. There is no evidence of a film crew in any of their photos or videos, but that is not confirmation of not filming.
Matt earns masters degree
Getting married to the love if his life is just the latest in a long string of fantastic life updates for Matt!
Matt, who works as a probation officer in Dallas, recently received a masters degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.
“After 3 years of hard work and sacrifice, I finally walked the stage at graduation commencement for my Masters degree this past weekend,” Matt wrote on Instagram in December of last year.
More from Matt:
A lot of blood, sweat, and tears (and student debt 🥲) went into this diploma, and I’m proud to have graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA. It was special to have my best friend and his wife celebrate with me, with my fiancé and family tuning in to the livestream for support.
Matt bought a house!
Prior to receiving his masters degree, Matt bought a house!
According to Dallas County property records, Matt purchased a super cute, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in northwest Dallas in September of 2023.
The house is a bit cozy at 1,078 square feet, but that seems ideal for a young married couple! Hopefully, Ana is here on a K-1 and will be able to enjoy the new digs full time going forward.
Congratulations again to Matt and Ana! I hope we will be able to see their happily ever after play out on TLC. 🤞
