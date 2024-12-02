90 DAY FIANCÉ How much money does Tigerlily have? How did she get it?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily Abdelfattah often flaunts her wealth on the show. For example, she is seen driving a Lamborghini Urus and spending $25,000 on a watch for Adnan during her intro.

Tigerlily states on screen that she is divorced and she is now well taken care of, implying that she gets/got a lot of money from her ex-husband, Darren Taylor. (As it turns out, Tigerlily and Darren may still be married.)

Many fans of the show have been openly curious about Tigerlily’s wealth, and she has answered questions about it during her numerous Instagram Q&A sessions with her followers.

We have compiled most everything Tigerlily has said about her wealth and her jobs. We’ve also compiled public information from her divorce filing, real estate records, and multiple lawsuits over the estate of her grandfather.

TIGERLILY TALKS ABOUT HER INCOME & JOBS

Tigerlily often answers question asked by her followers on Instagram. Below are some examples of financial and occupational questions asked by Tigerlily’s followers, along with her answers.

QUESTION: You’re a great mom & successful business woman, but what was your life like before all that? 💖

TIGERLILY: Thank you! I’ve always been an entrepreneur! Started my first business at 17! And I’ve always had multiple streams of income. Even when I was a schoolteacher, I made sure I had other businesses on the side. I’ve always been a hustler!

Did you go to college? If so where and what was your major?

I went to the University of Texas at Dallas and got my Bachelor of Science in Child Learning and Development. Before I got married, I was a schoolteacher and then a developmental therapist for children with developmental delays and disabilities.

How do you make all your money?

I went to college to be a schoolteacher because it was always my dream to be around lots of children. Then after having my own, I started various businesses that I could do while being home with them. I had a children’s clothing shop (before I started @neigeconcept)

My grandfather got me into investments when I was young. Most of my money now comes from investments that I made. My husband and I also run @neigeconcept and @11aagency I’m also a handwriting expert—the official name is a forensic document examiner. I studied for an additional 4 years for this and apprenticed under the top handwriting expert in the world.

Neige is an online clothing shop with womenswear, childrenswear, and skincare. Soon we will be adding a menswear collection.

11A Agency is a Dallas based remodeling and repair company.

HIII!!! I would love it if you talked more in depth about investments as I want to start!!

I don’t know that much about investments! 🫠 My grandfather used to gift me stocks for my birthday and Christmas every year since I was a child. And he managed my stock portfolio for me until he passed 5 years ago.

Do you get alimony from your ex-husband?

No, Texas does not have alimony.

#90DayFiance Tigerlily was married twice before Adnan, her second husband claimed Tigerlily "committed adultery," ANND the divorce may never have been finalized?! 🤯 https://t.co/V8Kmpr57xR — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 20, 2024

HOW MUCH DID TIGERLILY GET IN CHILD SUPPORT?

Divorce documents obtained by In Touch include details from the temporary orders established during the divorce process, including the child support amount.

“Darren Taylor will pay to Mariko Taylor $7,000 per month, beginning on September 1, 2021, with like payments being due and payable on the first day of each month thereafter, until further agreement of the parties or further order of the Court,” the filing reads.

More from the filing:

This payment will be for both child support and for temporary spousal maintenance and will be deposited into the parties’ joint checking account for use by Mariko Taylor. Additionally, Darren Taylor will provide Mariko Taylor a second user card on his American Express account and Mariko Taylor will have the ability to use Darren Taylor’s American Express card to pay for groceries, cleaning services for the marital residence, and legal fees and expenses incurred for this divorce proceeding. Mariko Taylor agrees that she will be limited to $4,000 per month to spend on groceries [and household supplies] for herself and the children. Mariko Taylor’s legal fees and expenses will be paid by Darren Taylor from a credit card or source of his choosing. Any amount spent by Mariko Taylor in excess of the $7,000 and authorized American Express expenses described in paragraph 15 above will be at the sole expense of Mariko Taylor. If Mariko Taylor spends or makes any payments in excess of $7,000 and authorized American Express expenses per month as described in paragraph 15 above, she agrees to make said payments using credit cards held solely in her name.

Darren agreed to deposit $50,000 into Tigerlily’s account after receiving “his bonus through his employer.” He also agreed to pay most all of the expenses associated with the couple’s home while Tigerlily and the two children lived there, including mortgage, utilities, security, landscaping, internet, etc.

It’s important to note that these were temporary orders associated with the divorce filing, which was later dismissed. If the couple remained legally married but separated, it is possible they made a mutual agreement to continue with the temporary orders even after the divorce was dismissed.

If you're curious to know a little bit more about Tigerlily's first marriage, husband and divorce we've got you covered! 🕵🏻‍♀️ LINK: https://t.co/w5vO6LQa2C#90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 2, 2024

TIGERLILY & EX SPLIT SALE OF THEIR HOUSE

During the couple’s second divorce proceedings, Tigerlily and her husband Darren agreed to split the proceeds from the sale of their marital home.

The couple bought their Frisco, Texas home in May of 2015. The list price of the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath, 4923-square-foot house was $864,900, and the couple took out a 30-year mortgage for $742,500. That indicates the couple made a down payment of roughly $122,400.

Tigerlily and Darren sold their house in December of 2021 for $1,304,855. That’s a price increase of just under $440,000 in 6.5 years.

TIGERLILY’S GRANDFATHER’S ESTATE & LAWSUIT

As Tigerlily stated in her Instagram Q&As, her grandfather was big into investing. She also mentioned that he passed away five years ago — which is very accurate. Gary Moss passed away in February of 2019.

Tigerlily’s grandfather named his son, Takahito Moss, as the successor trustee of his estate trust. The trust filing indicates Takahito was to hold all of the assets from the trust for the grandmother.

The Successor Trustee shall distribute to and for the benefit of the Grantor’s wife, [Tigerlily’s grandmother], such amounts of the income and/or principal of the Trust as the Trustee deems necessary or advisable to provide for her support, health, medical care and related emergency needs, it being the intent of the Grantor to provide for her needs and to allow her to live in the manner to which she has become accustomed.

Just months after Tigerlily’s grandfather passed away in February of 2019, there were multiple lawsuits filed. Tigerlily’s grandmother (with Tigerlily’s mom serving as attorney) sued to have Takahito removed as the successor trustee. Takahito countersued Tigerlily, her mother, and the grandmother.

Takahito eventually won the legal battle, but it continued to drag out more than three years after the initial filing. In 2022, Tigerlily and her mom were ordered to give Takahito $344,408.95, “which amount shall bear interest at the prevailing legal rate of interest.”

The defendants were also liable for Takahito’s attorney’s fees and costs associated with the lawsuit. The lawsuit is still active with a contempt order and notice of non-compliance filed last year.

It’s unclear what the full value of the trust is, only that Tigerlily and her mother appear to have accessed $344,408.95 from the trust without approval.

In May of 2001, Tigerlily’s grandfather amended the wording of the trust to address her specifically. According to the amendment, Tigerlily (aka Mariko Haberman) will not have direct access to her share of the trust even after her grandmother passes away:

The Share intended for my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN shall, however, not be distributed to her outright but instead shall be held by my Successor Trustee, who may exercise their authority as they see fit to make disbursements for the benefit of my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN. It is my ultimate wish and desire that Share Three be invested in a manner that will make it last for a period of time deemed satisfactory by my Successor Trustee, in their sole discretion. During this time my Successor Trustee shall have absolute authority to pay all or any part of the net income from Sham Three to or for the benefit of my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN, for her health, education, maintenance and support, to such extent and at such time or times and in such manner as may be determined in the absolute discretion of my Successor Trustee. Any net income not so paid shall he accumulated and added to principal at least annually and thereafter shall be held, administered and disposed of as a part thereof. In addition, my Successor Trustee may pay to or for the benefit of my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN, for her health, education, maintenance and support, from the principal of Share Three, such amounts, including the whole thereof, as determined in the absolute discretion of my trustee.

We will continue to check in on Tigerlily and will update this article if she provides any additional information.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









