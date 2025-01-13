| | |

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Tigerlily Abdelfattah second cast member to accuse Niles Valentine of faking autism

ByAshley Marie

Before the 90 Days season 7 has wrapped and the stars are officially telling it all! Tigerlily, who married Adnan Abdelfattah from Jordan at the beginning of the reality series, has accused fellow costar Niles Valentine of faking his autism diagnosis… and she’s not the only one to do so!

Keep reading to read the shocking response from Tigerlily Abdelfattah’s AMA throwing shots at Niles disability…

Tigerlily autism claims

Tigerlily and Adnan are stars of Before the 90 Days season 7. The Abdelfattahs met online while having a long distance relationship between Florida (USA) and Jordan. The pair, who married in the beginning of the season, recently welcomed a baby girl, Zeyn.

Despite their new bundle of joy, becoming parents hasn’t seemed to soften their hearts. Tigerlily and husband Adnan Abdelfattah are in the running for biggest bullies at the Tell All for Before the 90 Days season 7.

SHABOOTY Instagram post

Tigerlily responded to a fan questioning why she and Adnan went so hard on fellow castmate Niles Valentine. See her shocking response, posted by the King of 90 Day Fiance News SHABOOTY, here:

While annihilating Niles she also threw shade at Brian Muniz, who she believes has no one to blame but himself for his wheelchair use, given his drug-dealer past. Muniz was permanently injured when he was shot by a hit man.

Loren Allen autism accusation

Even though accusing Niles of faking his autism seems unfathomable, Tigerlily actually isn’t the first season 5 cast member to do so. Loren Allen, famous for having the ‘illness of the whores,’ also implied that Valentine played up his diagnosis for TV.

Allen claims he too is on the spectrum but he ‘chose not to be‘ for the filming of Behind the 90 Days.

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Loren Allen says he ‘chose not to be autistic’ during filming despite lifelong diagnosis

 

 

Niles has spoken extensively about his ASD* on the show, stating that it hinders his ability to tell the truth… a fact Loren and Tigerlily will likely just use as fuel against him…

[Matilda is starting to understand the effects of my autism.] Not the least of which is me being forthcoming with the truth. Even when I know what I’m supposed to do, actually following through is difficult.

*Autism Spectrum Disorder is a medical diagnosis made by a qualified professional. It is not a choice.

Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.



