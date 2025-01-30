90 DAY FIANCÉ Daniele Gates goes viral for political rant, ‘What are we doing during the revolution?’

Daniele Gates, famous for appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with Yohan Geronimo, has gone viral for real, not just for Reality TV. Keep reading to see her politically charged rant drawing attention to a measure Tennessee legislators voted for involving President Trump… who Gates refers to as ‘King.’

Who is Daniele Gates?

Daniele Gates first appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. Betrothed to Yohan Geronimo from the Dominican Republic, the couple’s story spanned many seasons documenting Gates’ move from New York to La Romana and all their subsequent fights.

Though the two have been on and off for years, constantly ‘teasing’ fans with their relationship status, Gates told PEOPLE that they were done in 2023 due to Yohan’s ‘double life’ which included cheating with many women:

The other day a woman wrote to me on social media and told me that she has been in a relationship with my husband for two years — since the month before we got married — and she wanted to ask me if we were really getting a divorce.

Daniele Gates viral political rant

Daniele Gates has found viral fame and it has nothing to do with 90 Day Fiancé (or Love in Paradise…) Concerned about a new law making it a crime to vote against President Trump’s policies, the video goes on urging people to ‘do something.’ In the description for the post she calls for impeachment.

First to tip off the masses as usual, SHABOOTY shared MAGA Cult Slayer‘s post which features Gates’ TikTok rant.

Daniele has gone viral with this political video #90dayfiance https://t.co/X77RsXGpFk — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) January 30, 2025

In the TikTok video above, Daniele informs people of the new legislation in Tennessee:

Guys legislators in Tennessee just voted to charge any elected representatives in Tennessee who vote against Trump’s policies with a Class E felony. A Class E felony. Elected officials who are elected to represent constituents and people who live in Tennessee are now going to be charged with a felony if they disagree with the king. I know we all this knew this was revolutionary times, but what are we doing during the revolution? Are we just shaking our heads, are we living in fear, or are we taking action? I don’t care what you do, pick one issue, mine is immigration, but please do something. Thank you.

Though many in the social media comments section question the validity of the 90 Day Fiancé star’s concern, according to WKRN News 2 Nashville, Tennessee state senators really did pass the bill:

In a 26-7 vote, state senators approved SB6002 Wednesday, which will create criminal penalties (Class E felony) for officials who adopt sanctuary policies. According to the bill’s text, officials can also be removed upon conviction.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









