BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Tigerlily and Adnan’s wedding photos and video

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 features 8 new couples, but not all of them are strangers to being in the public eye.

41-year-old Tigerlily is a social media influencer with well over 700,000 Instagram followers! You might recognize her from the preview trailer as the blonde woman traveling to Jordan to meet her fiancé for the first time — with plans to marry him later that same day.

“This is the first time I’m meeting my fiancé in person,” Tigerlily says in the trailer. “And I’m going to be married by the end of the day. It’s a lot.”

Tigerlily’s fiancé is Adnan Abdelfattah, a 22-year-old Jordanian model. Here is the couple’s official bio from the TLC press release announcing Before The 90 Days Season 7:

Tigerlily, 41 (Texas) & Adnan, 23 (Jordan) Tigerlily is a glamorous 41-year-old mother of two with a taste for the finer things in life. After leaving a controlling ten-year marriage she vowed to never marry again—until she met Adnan, a 22-year-old model from Jordan on social media. Despite their age gap, their relationship has progressed quickly and after only four months of talking, Tigerlily plans to marry Adnan on the day she arrives in Jordan. While her friends are telling her to wait and warning her that Adnan’s Muslim faith could mean there are huge cultural differences she hasn’t considered, Tigerlily is ready to risk it all for love. Will this finally be the happily ever after she’s looking for?

Did Tigerlily and Adnan get married?

As hundreds of thousands of people are already well aware, Tigerlily and Adnan DID get married. The two had an INCREDIBLY lavish ceremony at Bebek Halls in Amman, Jordan.

As is almost always the case when a 41-year-old influencer marries a 22-year-old model, the couple posted lots of photos and video from the big day on social media.

Below are just a few examples:

As you can tell from the caption for Adnan’s photo above, Tigerlily and Adnan were married on September 26, 2023.

Starcasm would like to extend a belated CONGRATULATIONS to Tigerlily and Adnan! We can’t wait to see the wedding (and the drama) on Before the 90 Days!

