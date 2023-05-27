THE DUGGARS Austin Forsyth “impatient” at anniversary dinner with Joy-Anna Duggar

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are celebrating 6 years together, but the 19 Kids and Counting spouse was “impatient” and crabby during their dinner.
See the photos below…
19 Kids and Counting
Joy-Anna Duggar was first introduced to audiences when her strict Christian family was featured on reality tv in 2008.
19 Kids and Counting was cancelled in 2015 due to her brother Joshua’s sexual deviancy, but the show inspired a spin-off, Counting On, on which Joy Joy also participated.
Over the course of the last several decades, the large family showed us inside their lives adhering to the strict rules of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, an organization currently under attack for its “cult-like” following.
Most of the elder Duggar kids have begun to distance themselves from their parents strict rules, embracing wearing pants and listening to mainstream music. One of these “rule breakers” includes 9th in line Joy-Anna.
Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar met Austin Forsyth when they were kids, and the attraction between them started early.
Once they got to courtship age, it wasn’t too long before the two got serious. The couple started the Duggar-version of dating in November 2016, a moment that was captured on the reality series 19 Kids and Counting.
Quickly after, the two were married in May 2017. Since then they have had 3 children… the pair unfortunately also suffered a late-miscarriage between babies 2 and 3.
6 year anniversary dinner
The Forsyth’s celebrated their anniversary with a romantic dinner, but it looked like Joy-Anna was having a lot more fun that her husband Austin.
Full of smiles holding her newborn son Gunner, the 19 Kids and Counting star posed with a piece of personalized cheesecake.
In stark contrast, Austin appeared to be crabby…. with the caption “impatiently waiting for his food,” Joy-Anna posted a photo of her husband with a mean-mug/growling face.
Is there trouble in paradise or is Austin Forsyth always just a little off? If a photo is worth 1000 words, we can’t help but fill in the blanks on this one.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com